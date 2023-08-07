At the Aspen Art Museum’s ArtCrush gala on Friday night, honoree artist Nairy Baghramian addressed a room full of artists, collectors, creators and AAM supporters and said: “Today is a good reason to party, and I only ask, to the party, that we don’t forget why we are dancing: We need to support institutions.
“All of you sitting here, all of us — the reason we are here, the only reason, is to support this institution, to keep it alive.”
The ArtCrush gala and auction has been the AAM’s largest annual fundraiser for nearly two decades, with all proceeds supporting the nonprofit organization’s exhibitions and educational programs, as well as its ability to remain a free-admission institution.
In its 18th year, the 2023 ArtCrush auction raised over $3.8 million, with a record contribution of $1.8 million coming from the online portion of the auction, according to a preliminary report from the museum.
ArtCrush featured a curated selection of 70 artworks that were all donated to the AAM by major international artists and galleries to be included in the fundraising auction, which was hosted by Sotheby’s.
The live auction commenced at the ArtCrush gala on Friday evening. Conducted by Sotheby’s Senior Vice President Quig Bruning, the auction featured items that were donated by artists Baghramian, Charles Gaines, the Haas Brothers, Chase Hall, Peter Halley, Carmen Herrera, Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Spencer Lewis, Liza Lou and Howardena Pindell.
The online auction opened for bidding on July 27 and closed the day after the gala at noon Saturday.
Co-chaired by Jamie Tisch and Sara Zilkha, the ArtCrush gala took place again this year at the base of Buttermilk Mountain, and the theme was “Disco in the Woods.”
Building up to the gala event, the AAM hosted its third official ArtWeek program last week with a series of performances, artist talks, events and experiences for its ArtCrush guests and visiting artists, as well as local members of the community.
This year’s ArtWeek programming was about pushing boundaries and expanding the public’s awareness of what art and creation can be — from the immersive installation within the caves of Smuggler Mine by artist Matt Copson and composer Oliver Leith, to the intimate show with singer-songwriter Alice Smith and the newly commissioned nighttime puppetry performance by art collective Poncili Creación that unfolded on the grounds of Anderson Park Meadow.
AAM Director Nicola Lees reflected on the ArtWeek programming at Friday’s gala. Speaking to the crowd of ArtCrush attendees, she said: “It takes a lot of nerve to put on bold events and really follow through on bold ideas, and this is something I'm truly committed to as director of the museum.
“We’re an artist-founded institution,” Lees continued. “And it’s all the artists in this room that make my life magical. … I can’t believe you traveled all this way, and all the things that you’ve been doing this week, and all the things I’ve been listening to, have been illuminating.”
She praised Smith for giving a “once-in-a-lifetime” performance on the AAM rooftop Thursday evening, Copson for “taking us deep into the belly of the mountain this week” and the Poncili Creación brothers for putting on a “wild” puppet show.
“It's been a mountain extravaganza,” Lees said.
The director then called up to the stage a dear friend of hers, this year’s artist honoree, Baghramian, who was presented with the 2023 Aspen Award for Art on the occasion of her major solo exhibition at the AAM, “Jupon de Corps.”
“I've known Nairy for two decades,” Lees said. “We stay up very late at night talking about art and these conversations are rigorous, long, sometimes painful, but they've then taught me about what an institution can be and how it can behave.”
Lees discussed the influence of Baghramian’s work — which she said teaches us that risks are something that should be embraced and not feared. This notion is helping to shape the AAM director’s mission for the institution in Aspen as well, she said.
Lees presented Baghramian with the award — a special piece that was designed by artist Gaetano Pesce featuring a mountain on one side and a staircase on the other. She said it represents the commitment that Baghramian makes as an artist each day.
“And I hope this shows the roots that we want to be as an institution and the heights we want to achieve over the next decade,” Lees said.
For Lees and the entire AAM team, the ArtCrush fundraiser is an essential engine in achieving those heights.
AAM Director of Curatorial Affairs Daniel Merritt said that that’s why the entire team at the museum “pour their hearts” into the ArtCrush gala, auction and Aspen ArtWeek programming.
“It allows us to do the work that we really believe in,” he said.
“It funds all of our education programs and workshops, you know. It also allows us to be an experimental institution, because it allows us to dream with artists about projects that they might not be able to do elsewhere,” Merritt said. “So from my end, that's also an incredibly important aspect of the fundraising for the week, in that it ensures that we can pay artists — we can support their visions in the best way possible — and that's really at the core of what the museum does.”
This year’s Aspen ArtWeek and ArtCrush gala were presented by Sotheby’s and Prada, with support from Steven Shane of Compass Real Estate, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, UOVO, Tata Harper and Cultured Magazine.