Artist Evan Hecox’s first solo exhibition for Aspen’s Hexton Gallery is now underway and runs through July 14.
The exhibition, titled “Perfect Day,” applies Hecox’s modern style to the nostalgia of Aspen’s bygone era. Hecox — whose work for the past two decades has included drawing, painting and printmaking as well as graphic design — is intimately familiar with the area. He and his family spent summers throughout the 1970s and ’80s in a small mining cabin near the deserted town of Ashcroft.
His mother was a weaver and his father an artist, and together they would attend the Aspen Institute’s International Design Conference each year. The mining cabin no longer exists and the design conference ended nearly 20 years ago, according to a news release about the exhibition.
“Evan’s work evokes a sense of order. His reinterpretation of iconic elements from both urban and natural settings embodies the Aspen Idea through the lens of passing time,” the release says. “Both precise in his compositions yet ethereal in his narratives, Hecox is able to pull us in just enough to set the wheels of mystery, nostalgia and intrigue in motion. These works seem to offer a collective starting point for us to insert our own memories, and in so doing, allow us to feel a similar sense of being grounded to this place.”
Hecox’s work operates as a visual parallel to the lyrics immortalized by John Denver in the song “Rocky Mountain High” upon his arrival in Aspen (“… coming home to a place he’d never been before”). Most of the artist’s childhood memories are a conflation of experiences, all of which inform a sense of origin, the release states.
While the paintings included in “Perfect Day” are not about a single moment, their totality suggest “a perfect day sprung forth from the recesses of our mind, complete with the intense sun and deep shadows of an Aspen summer shrouded in its surrounding wilderness,” the release says.
Much of Hecox’s work takes inspiration from travel, with imagery that ranges from major cities to remote desert scenes, all of which is united by an eye for the mood and feeling of a particular place and moment in time, the release adds.
“The work often reveals an underlying beauty locked within subject matter that would normally be overlooked or regarded as ugly,” it says. “Mundane objects like bicycles, power lines or grocery carts take on new life as intricate line drawings. Urban scenes are filtered with an eye for abstraction, reducing down the scenes into simple shapes and colors, at times distilled to pure abstract works or typographic interpretations of the world he sees.
“His view of the world explores the constant, organic change that occurs both in cities and in the natural world,” the release continues.
Hecox has shown his work in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States as well as Europe, Australia and Japan and Hong Kong. His work in the realm of design has references from Japanese prints, European poster design, 1960s-era illustration, Bauhaus typography and folk art.
The opening reception was held last week at the gallery, 447 E. Cooper Ave. On July 5, Hecox will host a kite-making workshop inspired by his childhood participation in design conference. To RSVP, email aspen@hextongallery.com.