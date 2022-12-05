After almost a three-year hiatus, the return of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is an emotional moment for many, from the dancers to the company’s directors. That emotion was palpable on Friday morning at the studio, where ASFB Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker led the professional dancers in rehearsals.
For Mossbrucker and his business partner Jean-Philippe Malaty, executive director of ASFB, the company’s production of “The Nutcracker” is “so personal,” Mossbrucker said. He explained that it was one of the first projects the two directors brought to life when they moved to Aspen to grow the ballet company nearly three decades ago.
“It was a much smaller production, but it was the only thing that we really choreographed, and we did it together,” Mossbrucker said. “This project started before we had any kind of recognition as a company or anything, and so over the years, it’s just always been so part of us — you know, part of our hearts.”
Featuring a cast of more than 100 dancers, this year’s production, running Friday through Sunday at the Aspen District Theater, will showcase students from the ASFB school and Folklórico program, alongside more than 30 guest artists coming in from around the country to perform in the professional ensemble.
Mossbrucker went on to discuss how his and Malaty’s heartfelt ties to their production of “The Nutcracker” is reciprocated in the community and among the student dancers enrolled in ASFB’s school, as well as their parents. He noted that there are dancers who’ve been performing in ASFB’s “Nutcracker” for over a decade — from the ballet-school students to incoming guest artists — and the same longevity applies to the production’s crew members, the director said.
“It illustrates all that Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is,” Mossbrucker said. “It illustrates our educational programs; it illustrates our live performance commitment, and this year, we’re including even our Folklórico program, so it’s really like all the different elements of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet coming together for this magical holiday program.”
The pandemic put a pause on ASFB productions and led to the dissolution of its professional company of dancers. While the organization started bringing back live performances this past spring to the Aspen and Santa Fe communities through its “Presents” program — which features visiting dance companies — Mossbrucker said that not until now with “The Nutcracker” has ASFB been able to cultivate its own production again.
“It wasn’t until now that we’ve had our own production, with our school, our Folklórico dancers and our guest artists coming in — something Jean-Philippe and I have created,” Mossbrucker said. “It really feels like we’re back home, in a way.”
ASFB students started rehearsals for “The Nutcracker” in October, and most of the visiting professional dancers arrived in Aspen the week of Thanksgiving to rehearse together for two weeks leading up to the Aspen performance. While Malaty does a lot of work with the student dancers, Mossbrucker works closely with the guest professional artists.
“I love being back in the studio; it’s something that I know so well — something that feels like it’s really part of me,” Mossbrucker said. “And I didn’t really realize maybe how much I missed it in the last three years until I walked into that studio with this group.”
Among the group of professional artists are dancers who’ve come in from Los Angeles, New York and places far in-between. ASFB has recruited principal dancers Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy of Boston Ballet and Gian Carlo Perez from Washington Ballet to star in the production’s iconic “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
For some of the other dancers cast in this year’s “Nutcracker,” warming up in the CMC studio has marked a meaningful homecoming.
Emily Ridings, a 24-year-old dancer who was born and raised in Aspen and grew up training in the ASFB school, has danced every student part in “The Nutcracker” throughout her youth. Ridings returns this year as part of the professional core — “a full-circle moment,” she said.
“Years ago, my first Nutcracker, I was little Bumblebee, and so now it’s like full circle that I’m dancing professionally in the same production,” Ridings said. “You know, growing up, I was always excited for ‘Nutcracker’ — it was always a special time — so having it come back is amazing, carrying that tradition on.”
Ridings pointed out ASFB’s long-standing commitment to implementing accurate cultural portrayals and different styles of dance in its production of “The Nutcracker.” New this year, Ukrainian and Mexican divertissements will be incorporated into the second act, in addition to traditional Chinese and Spanish flamenco dances.
Ridings and Mossbrucker were not the only ones who expressed feeling back at home with the return of the holiday production. Also among the cast of professional artists is former ASFB company dancer Sadie Brown.
Brown is taking on the roles of the Dew Drop Fairy and Clara’s mother — roles she’s performed many times, among other “Nutcracker” characters, throughout her career with ASFB, the dancer remarked. And once again being a part of an ASFB production feels like “reliving the dream,” Brown said between run-throughs at Friday’s rehearsal.
Brown had been with the ballet company since 2013 when she and her fellow ASFB dancers lost their jobs at the onset of COVID-19. After the company dissolved, Brown stayed in Aspen for about a year, working as the manager of a jewelry store in town, until she moved to Boulder with her husband — who got a job as the artistic director of Boulder Ballet. Brown has been an instructor and coach at Boulder Ballet since.
The dancer said she’s made an effort to stay in touch with Mossbrucker and Malaty throughout the rocky past couple of years, praising the two directors for having given her an “amazing career,” she said.
“When I saw they were doing ‘Nutcracker,’ I just jokingly asked if they needed another dancer, and Tom was like, ‘No, unless it’s you,’” Brown said. “So all of a sudden, it was able to happen and it just means a lot to get to have this kind of experience with them again.”
Aside from dancing alongside some of her former colleagues in the DanceAspen debut performance held at the Wheeler Opera House over a year ago, Brown said she has not performed live in front of an audience since her career with ASFB ended.
When discussing what this homecoming performance of “The Nutcracker” meant to her, Brown was in tears. Her voice shook as she said that it’s not so much about being in “The Nutcracker” as it is the bigger sense of being a part of an ASFB production again.
“I think it’s like, just gratitude and feeling just so honored that I get to be a part of ASFB again; it was my home and family for so long,” Brown said. “And then as soon as I get on stage… I haven’t even let myself go there… It’s, um, it’s going to be a lot of emotions, and I’ll probably feel everything all at once.”
“The Nutcracker” will return to the Aspen District Theater this weekend, with performances commencing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and a 1 p.m. showtime on Sunday. Limited tickets are still available at aspenshowtix.com.