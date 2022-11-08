The exhibition “Hervé Télémaque: A Hopscotch of the Mind” opened at the Aspen Art Museum over the weekend and will run through March 26.
The show marks the first time that Hervé Télémaque, a French artist of Haitian origin, has had an institutional solo exhibition in the United States.
Overtaking three gallery spaces and two floors at the AAM, “A Hopscotch of the Mind” brings together works made from the early 1960s up to present day, the most recent piece having been completed in 2019.
Rather than taking a chronological approach, the exhibition offers a non-linear exploration of Télémaque’s visual vocabulary — a conscious choice, said curator Joseph Constable, to reflect the rhythm and messaging of the artist himself.
“The way that Télémaque works isn't in a very linear way, so it made more sense to encounter the different works, different periods and different styles and notice how they overlap, how they circle back,” Constable said. “It really is about carving out this kind of idiosyncratic rhythm, and we wanted to mirror that within the experience of the visitor in the museum.”
Constable — who is currently the head of exhibitions at De La Warr Pavilion, a contemporary arts center stationed on the south coast of England — was a part of the original curatorial team for “A Hopscotch of the Mind” when the show was first presented last year at the Serpentine Gallery in London. Constable co-curated the exhibition alongside Serpentine Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist.
For the AAM iteration, Obrist and Constable were joined by London-based artist Helen Marten, who reconceptualized the staging of the exhibition in response to the AAM’s gallery spaces.
Constable explained that the museum’s galleries are significantly larger than Serpentine, allowing for the curators to include more of Télémaque’s works in the AAM exhibition — some of which have never been exhibited nor shown in a public context until now, he said. Working within the additional gallery space at the AAM has also allowed for a very different composition of the show, Constable said, mentioning Marten’s reconfiguration.
“Helen Marten has done such a site-specific response to the galleries, and it’s quite special to see the works framed in this way,” Constable said. “She’s designed these walls to create certain windows or apertures, so that as you walk through, what you see are these overlapping perspectives on the works — these different layers.”
Constable went on to explain how Marten’s architectural components — including house, shed, tent and window-like framing devices — are structured around “charged motifs” relating to Télémaque’s life and work.
Born in 1937 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Télémaque left his home country for New York at 20 years old and entered an art scene dominated by abstract expressionism. Not long into his U.S. venture — during which he experienced discrimination and racism — the artist moved, in 1961, to Paris, where he still lives and works at 85 years old today.
Télémaque’s early years in Paris marked a prolific and productive moment in the artist’s career, Constable said, noting that the current AAM exhibition was curated with a strong focus on this 1960s period.
At that time, Télémaque associated with the surrealists and took part in co-founding, along with other artists in France, the Narrative Figuration movement — an art movement that was both informed by and a reaction against the trending abstract art and developing pop art aesthetic happening in the U.S.
It was the formation of a distinct visual language and one that commented on socio-political contexts of the time, Constable said. Over the years, Télémaque has produced work in dialogue with current events, such as the Cold War, Cuban Missile Crisis, U.S. intervention in the Dominican Republic and contemporary French politics.
The artist’s Narrative Figuration often results in paintings, drawings and collages with a pop sensibility, incorporating two-and-three dimensional objects and signs around consumerism, as well as the subtle ways in which racism permeates everyday life.
Throughout Télémaque’s entire career, the artist has always had a very passionate commitment to highlighting the histories of racism, colonialism and imperialism, Constable said. The curator then pointed out how in looking at the current climate, where there is much more of a heightened awareness surrounding these conversations, speaks to the contemporary resonance of Télémaque’s pieces.
“Oftentimes, he's looked at how racist tropes are embedded in things that we don't even notice,” Constable said. “And just from seeing the exhibition and how it's manifested here really highlights the contemporary nature of these messages that he's been formulating for decades, actually.”
Even though the critical messages in Télémaque’s work can be serious a lot of the time, Constable expressed how there is also a real sense of play in his artistry — from form and geometry to color and reference — and the curators wanted to bring forth this play, hence the exhibition’s title.
“What we've tried to do is give the visitor freedom in terms of how they move through the space — there's not a single journey that they're supposed to take through the galleries, it's really about how they carve their own pathway,” Constable said. “And I think that kind of freedom is embedded in ‘A Hopscotch of the Mind.’”