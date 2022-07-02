Aspen’s Fourth of July celebration is a long-held tradition. This year, while the community continues its cherished tradition, local institutions also are acknowledging change.
For the first time, the Aspen Art Museum will host a free street party to coincide with Aspen’s Fourth of July celebration by celebrating art and community for all cultures.
The inaugural event, called Calle Artística, will commence Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring interactive craftivations, arts programming and live music from two street bands: Brothers of Brass and Brass Queens.
The block party will include free ice cream offered by its vendors. Hotdogs and burgers will be available to purchase at the AAM Rooftop Café.
Calle Artística is part of the city of Aspen’s “community village” — a new concept this year that invites local artists, businesses and organizations to host free activities along various downtown streets and at Wagner Park. Village programming will complement the traditional Fourth of July parade, which returns in full swing from 11 a.m.-noon following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
AAM Chief Operating Officer Sheri Suarez Foreman played a large part in cultivating the street party. Foreman explained how with so many Fourth of July festivities already happening in town, she wanted to create a culturally inclusive experience, reflective of Aspen’s international community and the museum’s bilingual education efforts in attracting more diverse groups in the valley to access and benefit from art.
“We thought the best way to do that would be to create an event on the Fourth of July without it necessarily being a Fourth of July event — you know, making sure that it’s speaking an international language,” Foreman said. “It’s a way for people of all cultures to visit the museum, experience art and join in on the celebration without feeling like they don’t know what they’re celebrating.”
Calle Artística is a family oriented event, Foreman said, and the hands-on art-making projects are all related to the museum’s current exhibitions — from creating crepe-paper flowers and floral decorations to sewing felt bear claws and working with stained glass. There also will be stilt walkers, dance activations by Stretch Zone and alternating interactions between the two bands, Foreman added.
“Art is universal, and we are an art museum,” Foreman said. “Art and celebration should be accessible to everyone.”
AAM’s inaugural street party is sponsored by The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation of Miami. Foreman said she hopes to make it an annual event.
She said it’s not meant to be exclusive to what’s already happening; rather, quite the opposite.
“It’s not that we’re changing things, but things have changed; the population of the Roaring Fork Valley is changing, and if you look around this town, most of the people who work here speak different languages,” Foreman said. “So, I think all we’re doing is paying attention to what the demographics are, what is needed and then just trying to create something for everyone.”
Calle Artística will take place along East Hyman Avenue, from the museum’s corner spot at 637 E. Hyman Ave. to the incoming Alo Yoga apparel store at the opposite end of the block. The street will be closed to traffic for the festival. All are welcome to participate.