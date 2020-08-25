After losing his job budtending at a local pot shop due to circumstances related to COVID-19, Aspen artist Michael Milota decided to pursue his true passion and open his own art gallery.
Milota married the words “quantum” and “mola” — a traditional Panamanian art form — to create his form of art and namesake gallery: Quantummola. It opened to the public at 625 E. Hyman Avenue on Friday.
“This is a staple of the community that the community is not yet aware of,” Milota said from his studio on Monday afternoon. The Nebraska native moved to Aspen to manage the stage at the Belly Up in 2006.
Milota uses stacked, hand-cut layers of colored paper and digitizes the layers separately to create reproductions and large-scale recreations of the same image using various mediums. There are no limitations on the mediums, colors or patterns, he said.
He invites the public to see the process in action by offering live demonstrations each day.
“I don’t want to be just up here cutting paper, I want to be entertaining and performing,” he said. “I want to have everyone involved in my art.”
The gallery will host nine demonstrations that are free and open to the public daily, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 3-9 p.m., until Sept. 7. The 10- to 12-minute shows are set in a room at the back of the gallery with seven socially distanced chairs. Registration and more information is available at quantummola.com.
“I feel like my art will sell itself if you can understand what you’re looking at, which is a big part of why I’m doing these demonstrations,” Milota said. His artwork ranges from $50-$275,000.
Milota — who has been developing his artistic method since he was a child — estimates that he spends six to 120 hours creating a piece, depending on the size.
Since opening the doors Friday, he said he’s hosted two to three demonstrations per day, despite not marketing the gallery. He credited the gallery’s location, positioned on the same block as the Gonzo Gallery and the Aspen Art Museum, for at least part of the foot traffic.
Plans for Quantummola after Sept. 7 are TBD, Milota said, though he hopes to remain in the space. In fact, he is not calling the gallery a pop-up because “my intent is that it’s permanent.
“I’m not going anywhere. I’ve been here and this is my home,” Milota said of Aspen. “This just feels right. And I haven’t had that feeling in so long, so I identify with it deeply.”