For its next art show of the year, Aspen Chapel Gallery is presenting the mixed-media exhibition “Art Harvest.” The show opens on Wednesday and will run through Oct. 1.
“Art Harvest” features multiple works by 12 Roaring Fork Valley-based artists. The gallery will host an opening reception on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. that’s free and open to the public.
Curated by Sam Louras, “Art Harvest” will showcase works ranging from photography, paintings and textiles to functional ceramic pieces and wooden utensils. Louras chose to conduct the exhibition in partnership with The Farm Collaborative, an Aspen nonprofit that focuses on connecting children, adults and community through innovative farming practices and local, sustainable food sourcing.
In aligning with The Farm Collaborative’s initiatives and in celebration of harvesting and the fall season, many of the artists have crafted pieces specifically for the show, explained Tom Ward, co-director of Aspen Chapel Gallery.
“The idea behind the show was to have the artists look at what it means to harvest, to think about what the fall season means,” Ward said. “They’re all taking very different approaches, and there’s a wide variety of art in the show.”
Participating artists include Louras, Rachel Becker, Megan Hughes, Peter Gannis, Sue Kolbe, Corina Minniti, Jayne Mosher, Leif Mosher, Fran Reither, Marty Schlein, Nina Zale and Michael Bonds.
Bonds, a ceramicist who also co-directs the Aspen Chapel Gallery alongside Ward, said he’s been crafting “barnyard-styled” clay mugs and platters to be showcased in “Art Harvest.” Bonds mentioned some of the other incoming works — like faux-metal birdhouses, hand-carved wooden knives, landscape photography and oil paintings of ranch animals. He said each artist was able to put in between six and 12 pieces.
“It’ll be a full show, and it’s a very eclectic group of works,” Bonds said.
“Art Harvest” marks Aspen Chapel Gallery’s 236th consecutive exhibition since the gallery opened 37 years ago. In summer 2018, Aspen Chapel Gallery launched its nonprofit partnership program, in which every exhibition is executed in partnership with a Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit organization. The select organization receives 10% of the proceeds from artwork sales and 20% from sponsorships.
“Since we started doing the partnerships four years ago, we’ve given back over $37,000 to over 20 different nonprofits in the valley,” Ward said. “It’s turned out to be a wonderful way to involve the community more and for our own outreach, too.”
Of that $37,000 amount, over $6,000 has gone back into the valley’s high school art departments through Aspen Chapel Gallery’s annual high school art shows, Ward said. He explained that aside from the annual high school art shows and the Holiday Baskets Program “Small Wonders” exhibition held during the Christmas season every year, the gallery’s curatorial team tries to pick a new nonprofit to partner with for each exhibition.
“Partnering with nonprofits has opened a whole new door in terms of how we approach a show,” Ward said. “The curators get to sit down and think about, ‘Who do I want to partner with? What’s interesting to me right now, and how can we help?’”
The gallery currently has eight rotating curator slots throughout the year, Ward said. Louras happened to be up next in the rotation for the upcoming exhibition.
Ward and Bonds both expressed content and interest in her choice to partner with The Farm Collaborative in curating “Art Harvest,” and they hope the community will come out to see the exhibition and learn about the nonprofit’s purpose and programming.
“We of course hope to educate the community on what The Farm Collaborative does and maybe even get people more interested in harvesting and sustainable foods,” Bonds said. “And to be able to show the farm community what artists are working toward to create something in celebration of what they do.”
Ward added: “I think we’ll all be able to learn something through this exhibition experience.”
“Art Harvest” opens on Wednesday and will run through Oct. 1 at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, 77 Meadowood Drive.