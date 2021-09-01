Aspen Film has released the program for its 42nd annual Filmfest, which will showcase filmmaking from around the world Sept. 21-26.
This year’s festival returns to in-person screenings at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre in Aspen and at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale.
“In what has turned out to be another sideways year, we are once again incredibly proud of the lineup that we are presenting for our 42nd Filmfest,” Aspen Film Executive Director Susan Wrubel said in a news release. “Some of the most exciting and engaging films from this year’s premiere festivals will be showcased in our valley.”
Wrubel, who also is Aspen Film’s artistic director, added that the nonprofit also is honored to be paying tribute to its founder, the late Ellen Kohner Hunt.
Advance tickets will be available for purchase to Aspen Film members beginning Tuesday (Sept. 7) and to the public on Sept. 14. Festival passes and tickets can be purchased at AspenShowtix.com. Aspen Film memberships can be purchased at aspenfilm.org/aspen-film-membership/.
In order to best protect patrons and members, it is Aspen Film’s policy that to gain entry into any sponsored event or screening, all attendees, staff and volunteers will be required to show a photo ID. Proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the event or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received no more than 72 hours in advance of the day of the event is required. The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale requires patrons to be fully vaccinated and will not accept proof of a negative test in order to be admitted, the release says.
For the Aspen shows, when picking up tickets or passes or making day-of purchases, patrons must visit the COVID-19 safety tent located in the small parcel adjacent to the opera house. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to secure tickets. Tickets for all Crystal Theatre screenings must be purchased in advance through the opera house box office, by phone (970-920-5770) or online aspenshowtix.com. Tickets will not be available to purchase in-person in Carbondale or at the theatre.
Masks are strongly encouraged in all venues.The list of films includes, but is not limited to, the following:
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Wheeler Opera House: This film offers an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who in the 1970s and ’80s (with her husband Jim Bakker), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network (PTL) and theme park before their celebrated downfall. Directed by Michael Showalter, and starring Jessica Chastain and Vincent D’Onofrio.
“Chasing Childhood,” Sept. 22 , 2 p.m., Isis Theatre: This documentary follows education professionals and reformed “helicopter parents” who delve into issues surrounding the coping skills of youths amid the pandemic. Written and directed by Margaret Munzer Loeb and Eden Wurmfeld.
“The Guilty,” Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House; Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Theater: The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center; call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, produced by and starring Gyllenhaal.
“Flying Boat,” Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House; Sept. 26, 5 p.m., Crystal Theatre: This breakout documentary by Aspen filmmaker and pilot Dirk Braun underscores the importance of preserving the flying boat’s history for future generations.
“Bernstein’s Wall,” Sept. 25, 2 p.m., Isis Theater: This documentary follows Leonard Bernstein on his lifelong journey to define his role as one of America’s most important musical figures, while fighting to create social change and inspire political activism through his work. Told in Bernstein’s own voice; directed by Douglas Tirola.
“The Many Saints of Newark,” Sept. 25, 8 p.m., Wheeler Opera House: Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Directed by Alan Taylor and starring Allessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga and Ray Liotta.
For a full list of festival offerings and other information, visit aspenfilm.org.