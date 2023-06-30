Aspen Film has kicked off its Summer of Cinema programming and looks to present a series of collaborative screenings and events for the community in the coming months.
From putting on new programs, like the Kids’ Summer Series and Cinema Italiano, to cultivating new and existing partnerships with local and national organizations, Aspen Film is showing a little bit of something for everyone this summer, said Susan Wrubel, executive and artistic director.
Wrubel helped launch Aspen Film’s summer programming in 2018 as a way to strengthen community partnerships, she said, and to continue providing powerful film experiences outside of its three major festivals that commence annually, with Filmfest in September, Academy Screenings in December and Shortsfest in the spring.
Summer of Cinema has since grown over the years, but this year, now that the Isis Theatre falls under Aspen Film’s ownership — providing the nonprofit with a homebase and what’s to become a state-of-the-art theater — the organization is able to expand its offerings even more so, Wrubel said.
“Now that we have access to the theater at our disposal, because it's our theater, we've been able to get a lot more creative and pull together a lot more partnerships and really be opportunistic with what we're bringing in,” Wrubel said. “Some of them are during the day, most of them are during the evening; we can be collaborative, we can do our own things … and it gives us the ability to share messages of other organizations.”
Progress is underway with plans for the Aspen Film Isis Theatre — which, in addition to remaining a four-screen movie theater, is to serve as a “malleable space,” Wrubel said, with a focus on community and education.
She said that while the nonprofit is still in the early stages of a capital campaign, it has brought on an architect and a contractor and is finetuning sketches and feasibility. In recent months, the Isis has acquired its liquor license and now serves canned beer and wine. The organization has plans to build out some sort of food-and-beverage program in the future, alongside other goals for the theater.
“We do have ambitious plans to really make this a state-of-the-art theater in terms of the technology, the lighting, the sound, the seating and really a place for the whole community to gather and for other organizations to use as a venue, as well,” Wrubel said. “I feel like it's a footprint that we will leave on this community, and it's a legacy that we've been looking forward to having for a long time.”
Programming wise, one of the new series that Wrubel said she’s excited to offer as part of Aspen Film’s Summer of Cinema, and in partnership with Buccellati, is Cinema Italiano — a four-film series of classic Italian titles.
The series will kick off July 12 with “La Dolce Vita” (1960), followed by “The Conformist” (1970) on July 19, “Cinema Paradiso” (1988) on July 26 and “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968) on Aug. 9. All screenings will take place at the Isis at 7 p.m., and tickets are $15.
Wrubel said this selection of Italian classics are films that people either know and love or are waiting to discover. She explained that Buccellati — the high-end Italian jewelry brand which has an Aspen storefront located across the street from the theater — was excited to get behind the series and share Italian cinema culture with Aspen audiences.
In a prepared statement, Lucrezia Buccellati — a fourth generation, co-creative designer and U.S. brand ambassador for the company — said: “Art and culture have always been closely linked to the history of Buccellati as our jewels and silver are handcrafted by artisans. These timeless Italian films embody the history and heritage of Italian culture.”
Another new program that Aspen Film is presenting alongside its managing partner, Bow Tie Cinemas, is the Kids’ Summer Series. Every Wednesday at 11 a.m., running now through Aug. 30, the Aspen Film Isis Theatre will showcase a kid-friendly animated movie for the price of only $1 per screening.
“It’s a great opportunity for people who are visiting or parents with young kids that they don't know what to do with at that hour,” Wrubel said. “And family programming is very important to us; we're always looking to have a family film on screen at the Isis — that is something about this community that I really understand, you know, that parents really want activities that the whole family can do together.”
Aspen Film has also partnered with The Little Nell this summer to help resurrect the hillside movie nights at the base of Aspen Mountain. Coined Cinema Under the Stars, this event will take place at dusk on the evenings of July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 11. The three films, which Wrubel selected, include “Caddyshack,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Thelma and Louise.”
Very much a family-oriented activity, Cinema Under the Stars screenings are free and open to the public, with walk-ins welcome and no reservations required. Wrubel noted that The Little Nell has put together a VIP package, which is to include plush seating options, dedicated service and a special menu. She said more information on this screening series will be announced next week.
In addition to the monthly Indie Showcase screenings — featuring “Past Lives” on July 5 and “Contempt” on Aug. 16 — other events in Aspen Film’s Summer of Cinema lineup include a screening on July 31 of the film “Remember This.” The film tells the true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness; it features, in a solo performance, Academy Award nominee David Strathairn as Jan Karski.
Presented in partnership with the USC Shoah Foundation, Aspen Film will host a post-screening panel discussion at the Isis that evening, featuring “Remember This” filmmakers and other special guests. Admission to the event is free, with advanced registration required through the Aspen Film website.
The nonprofit also is collaborating with the Intersect Aspen art fair again this year to put on a film event Aug. 2. The organizations also have partnered with The Artist Profile Archive — an online, multimedia platform producing short-form documentaries on contemporary artists — to share films on artists Sheree Hovsepian and Letha Wilson. A conversation with the artists and Sophie Chahinian, founder of The Artist Profile Archive, will take place after the screenings at the Isis.
“We're excited to present those because, as we always say, film is the one medium where you can really talk about everybody's medium,” Wrubel said. “And art on film is something that there's a lot to talk about on many levels there, and we find that documentaries or films on artists, in general, do really well here.”
On Aug. 10, Aspen Film and the Carbondale-based 5Point Adventure Film Festival will collaborate to present a program at the Isis. More information on this community film program and tickets will be announced at a later time.
Toward the end of August, Aspen Film is partnering with the New York-based nonprofit Join Israel to bring the feature documentary “Jews of the Wild West” to the screen and a Q&A to follow. And on Aug. 26, Aspen Film will help to host the Latinx House Raizado Festival Film Day for festival attendees and the local community to partake in a series of films and talkbacks.
Not only is Aspen Film bringing a broad range of cinema to the screen this summer — and offering its Isis Theatre as a platform for many different organizations to share their stories and messaging through the film medium — the nonprofit is beginning to embed itself deeper into the community and embrace its new permanent home.
“It makes us happy to know that we can embed ourselves in the community even more by being able to offer the Isis,” Wrubel said. “And it's a space that most people here feel comfortable coming to and, you know, have grown up coming to, so I feel like it allows us to really be more a part of the community and not just an organization on the outside that is renting a space to put on events. We have our own home now.”
For more information on Aspen Film’s Summer of Cinema programming, visit aspenfilm.org.