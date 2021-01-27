IF YOU WATCH…
What: Aspen Film’s 30th annual Shortsfest
When: April 6-11
Where: Online
More information, including the film lineup and on ticketing, will be announced soon
_____________
The shorts will go on — albeit online, again — as Aspen Film announced Tuesday its plans for year two of a virtual Shortsfest.
The Oscar-qualifying film festival, in its 30th year, is slated April 6 to 11.
“There are only so many festivals in the U.S. and internationally that are given that significance by the Academy,” said Shortsfest Program Director Jason Anderson, explaining the Oscar designation’s significance. “The films that win awards then become films that are qualified for Oscar consideration.”
Aspen Film “has a long history” of supporting and acknowledging eventual Oscar contenders early on, Anderson said.
With Anderson at the helm, the prescreening and the programming teams have been reviewing submissions, with plans to announce the full lineup of selections for this year’s program in early March. He said Tuesday that nearly 2,900 films were submitted for this year’s festival, down only slightly from just more than 3,000 submissions last year.
Asked how the pandemic has affected the film industry and thus shorts for consideration, Anderson said he thinks we may see more of an impact next year.
“The majority of films submitted and that we saw had already been shot,” he said. “I’m thinking more next year … [we’ll] start to see more of that, where people aren’t able to do the films they were planning because of the circumstances.”
That said, “there were a bunch of amazing films done during the lockdown and during the pandemic,” he added. “We see all types of films [this year]: documentaries, comedies, dramas, mysteries, movies done on Zoom, movies [made] in peoples’ houses, where they cast their families.”
Filmmakers and creative types with free time will find ways to persevere regardless of even a pandemic, Anderson concluded.
The 2021 lineup and more information on the schedule and ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks, according to Aspen Film.
In a statement released Tuesday, Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel credited her staff for swiftly moving the festival online last spring, as COVID-19 hit the Roaring Fork Valley only weeks before.
“Our incredible team quickly shifted gears and completely reworked the festival onto a virtual platform in a matter of days,” she said. “By making it available online, we attracted audiences and film fans from all over the country with our first foray into the virtual world.”
Wrubel, who was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon, continued: “Thankfully, this year we have more time to take the online festival to the next level.
“Plus, we’ve been doing a great deal of virtual programming since the pandemic hit and are anxious to use that experience to bolster Shortsfest 2021’s offerings, including some online and interactive events.”
As with the traditional festival, the online experience will offer limited screening windows for each shorts program. Viewers will be able to choose from a variety of ticket and pass options based on how many programs they wish to watch. Access will be limited to viewers in the U.S. and short films will only be screened within curated programs, rather than individually.