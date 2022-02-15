From an airplane, there are infinite ways to capture the perspective of a place, says Aspen-based filmmaker, photographer and pilot Dirk Braun.
Braun will bring his collection of photographs taken from different angles and perspectives in the air and on the ground to The Ritz-Carlton lobby at Aspen Highlands on Feb. 22. The fine art photography show is free and open to the public and will run from 3-6 p.m. with beverages, hors d’oeuvres and après ski festivities.
Braun — whose first feature film “Flying Boat” debuted this past summer and was included in the 42nd Aspen Filmfest — said that aside from showing a few of his works at the Wheeler Opera House during the “Flying Boat” premiere, the upcoming après event marks the first full art show focused solely on his photography.
“I’ve been shooting so much over so many years, and I finally buckled down and put together a collection,” Braun said. “And Aspen is the largest part of my collection; I hope the photos in this show are something that people who live in Aspen or visit Aspen can relate to.”
The visual artist has shot landscapes, cityscapes and aviation photography all over the world, and he said that he owes a lot to Aspen, honing his skills and growing his career in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“I like seeing Aspen and the town from a different perspective — the scenery and feel of its culture changes so much with such distinct seasons,” Braun said. “And that’s what my aspirations to get in the air and fly a plane were for — to capture Aspen through different angles.”
Braun said that he learned how to fly a plane and received his pilot license in Aspen. Now flying for around five years, Braun has worked with a lot of local pilots and has brought Aspen crew members on flights for many of his productions and projects.
Ten years ago, Braun founded Red Mtn Productions, a production company providing commercial and documentary video and still photos for clients mainly based in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“We span a lot of genres, from working with brands and commercial tourism to highlighting cultural events for the Aspen chamber,” Braun said. “We’ve had great local clients in Aspen for many years, and the people and businesses I’ve worked with have helped me grow my own career.”
Braun still serves as the director and producer for Red Mtn Productions, while also engaging in his own artistic endeavors through Dirk Braun Gallery.
“Dirk Braun Gallery is for my passionate creative side, taking photos I deem to be beautiful and meaningful and as a filmmaker, telling stories relatable to the human experience,” he said.
For “Flying Boat,” Braun profiled 10 pilots who still own and fly a Grumman Albatross — a seaplane with a large twin-radial engine that takes off and lands in water. During production of the film, he photographed these rare aircrafts in iconic and exotic locations around the world. His “Flying Boat” photography collection is available through Dirk Braun Gallery.
Braun recently partnered with a company called Amphibian Aerospace Industries to re-manufacture the Albatross aircraft with modern avionics. The artist said he has many exciting plans in the works for new film and photography projects.
Still on a busy run with showings and events related to the release of “Flying Boat,” Braun spends his time working between Aspen and Los Angeles. Yet the Aspen-loving artist said he tries to fly here as much as he can.
“From the air, you can really see how small Aspen is, and you can experience the change of scenery in the town but also appreciate the same Aspen we all know with its skyline and topography,” Braun said. “It’s fun to find the little windows where you can go up and get the surreal scenery — snow to sun, leaves changing from green to gold — that’s a lot of what I’m showing on the 22nd.”
The Dirk Braun Gallery art show will take place on Feb. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton in Highlands. For more information on Braun’s photography and “Flying Boats,” visit dirkbraungallery.com.