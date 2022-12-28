After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “life not being a barrel of laughs,” the Wheeler Opera House is bringing back the Aspen Laugh Festival, a Wheeler news release says.
It’s set to return Feb. 21-25 “with five days of the best and brightest comics on the main stage. Patrons can enjoy side-splitting, bellyaching laughs in person in the beautiful, historic opera house,” the release states.
Wheeler Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said in a prepared statement that she’s excited to help re-launch the festival, an Aspen tradition that many people have missed.
“This year we’re bringing it all back to the Wheeler where the intimacy and history of our theatre make for unforgettable performances for audiences and artists alike. I’m looking forward to welcoming a great, diverse group of comedians to Aspen for a week of nonstop laughter.”
Tickets and passes to the festival go on sale Jan. 4, at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, 320 E. Hyman Ave. A full festival pass is $195 (representing savings of 20%) with single tickets ranging from $38 to $65. Call 970-920-5770 or visit aspenshowtix.com for more information.
In addition, the Wheeler announced that its offer of season subscriptions is still available. A “Wheeler Season Subscription 3+” saves 10% off premium and standard ticket prices if selecting three or four performances. A “Season Subscription 5+” saves 15% off premium and standard ticket prices when selecting five or more performances.
Here’s the lineup for the upcoming event:
● Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Zainab Johnson
A stand-up comedian, actor and writer from Harlem, Johnson recently was hailed by Variety as a “Top 10 Comic To Watch.” Zainab’s comedy is based on her unique point-of-view, which was shaped growing up as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim family. Zainab can currently be seen playing the role of Aleesha on the Greg Daniels Amazon series “Upload” and hosting Netflix’s “100 Humans,” a social experiment in which 100 individuals take part in interactive experiments exploring sex, happiness, torture and all the other aspects of being human.
● Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.: “The Second City Swipes Right”
“It’s love at first laugh with The Second City,” the release says. “Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with extra benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to ‘The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night.’ Spend a naughty 90 minutes with our cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on — and off — about love, dating, relationships and everything else in-between the sheets.
● Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Pete Lee
Lee was the first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after Fallon attended one of Lee’s live shows and immediately invited him on the show. Lee’s humor comes from his Midwestern roots. Raised in Janesville, Wisconsin, by divorced parents and a 19-inch television, “he was destined to pursue a career in entertainment,” the release states. In 2008, Lee shot his own Comedy Central half-hour special, which earned him a cult following at comedy clubs and the opportunity to perform over the next 10 years at 500 colleges across the country.
● Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.: “Double the Laughs” with Ivan Decker and Ryan Hamilton
Originally from Vancouver, now based in Los Angeles, Decker is a writer, standup comic and actor known for his sharp, polished and multi-layered observational comedy. With numerous television performances filmed at the Just for Laughs Montreal festival, the Winnipeg and Halifax Comedy festivals for CBC Television, Decker can be heard across North America on Sirius XM radio. He can also be seen and heard on the popular CBC radio program “The Debaters,” the release says.
Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times,” the release says. This has been followed by numerous television appearances and a nonstop headlining tour. Hamilton is armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s “Five Comics to Watch.”
● Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.: Ron Funches
Funches is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. His television and film roles include “The Goldbergs,” “New Girl,” “Transparent,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Get Hard” and more. A lover of animated television and film, Funches has loaned his voice to many projects including Dreamworks’ “Trolls,” Disney's “Ivan The Great,” “Bob's Burgers” and others, the release adds.