The Aspen Music Festival and School kicked off its summer season last week and will run through Aug. 20, with more than 400 classical music events commencing over the course of its eight-week program.
Regarded as one of the top classical music festivals in the country, the AMFS attracts music students from around the world each year to train and perform alongside renowned musicians, composers and conductors.
Throughout the season, multiple events take place daily — orchestras, recitals, solo and chamber performances, opera productions, lectures and master classes — at the AMFS’ performance venues at the Aspen Meadows campus in the West End neighborhood and other locales throughout the valley.
In its 74th season, the festival’s theme is “The Adoration of the Earth,” commemorating the rhythms, melodies, shapes and colors of the natural world and its influence on the creation of art, while also addressing, through musical expression, humanity’s impact on nature and threats to our fragile environment.
“We decided that our overall theme for the summer would be ‘Adoration of the Earth,’ which concerns human interaction with nature and our love for nature, our dependence on nature and our effects on nature,” said AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher. “It seems like a really interesting way to approach the season and indeed, all of our faculty and our guest artists and conductors have really embraced it.”
Inspired directly by Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” — which was performed over the festival’s opening weekend this past Sunday at the Benedict Music Tent in the first Aspen Festival Orchestra Concert of the summer — the theme “Adoration of the Earth” shows up in many different ways throughout the season program, Fletcher said.
Some of the more obvious connections, in terms of traditional music works that were inspired by and honor nature, are evident in performances this summer, like Beethoven’s classic “Pastoral” Symphony and Mahler’s orchestral song cycle, “The Song of the Earth” — which will be performed by the Festival Orchestra on July 23 with featured conductor James Conlon and renowned soloists Sasha Cooke (mezzo-soprano) and Rodrick Dixon (tenor).
Closing out the season on Sunday, Aug. 20, will be an extravagant performance of Haydn’s “The Creation,” an oratorio that embodies “The Adoration of the Earth” theme wholeheartedly.
On the contemporary side of things, the AMFS has commissioned a few new works relating to nature and the environment, which are premiering this summer at the Aspen festival. Fletcher said the AMFS has worked with composers since the beginning and now commissions around seven works each year on average.
“Since the beginning, we have worked with composers to create new work for Aspen,” Fletcher said. “And so we're typically three or four years ahead of time in thinking about this and just identifying composers we want to work with.”
A notable new work being featured this year is the world premiere of American composer John Luther Adams’ piece, titled “Crossing Open Ground.” Co-commissioned by the AMFS and the Barry Lopez Foundation for Art and Environment, Adams’ piece will be performed by the Aspen Contemporary Ensemble on Aug. 6 outside at the Meadows campus.
The performance is free and marks a significant moment, Fletcher said. He explained how the musicians will gradually move across the space as they play and audience members are encouraged to wander among them while listening. Adams often incorporates interactive movement like this into his compositions, noted Fletcher.
“We've done two or three of his big works in the past and always with great success, and they typically involve not only thinking about nature, but being in nature and very often have some dramatic and narrative plan for movement through the space,” Fletcher said. “We think, and also the composer totally agrees, that Aspen is the ideal place for this because we're all so conscious of where we are and why we're here, and so it's a great place to have art made for the space.”
Fletcher mentioned how the AMFS has introduced new pricing tiers for the Friday and Sunday concerts in the Benedict Music Tent, as well as for some of the events at Harris Concert Hall and the Wheeler Opera House.
While top-tier seats in the tent remain $90, the organization has added other ticketing options — the majority include a $65 and $45 tier, though some events differ — in order to extend accessibility for the community to experience these major performances inside the tent. Listening outside on the lawn is always a free option, Fletcher added.
Other highlights this season include the community concert and fiesta featuring Denver-based Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra performing alongside local students involved in the AMFS’ mariachi workshop and dancers from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklórico program.
In its second year, this free, family friendly event will take place at 4 p.m. July 26 with a pre-concert celebration on the lawn outside the Benedict Music Tent, followed by the performance at 5:30 p.m. inside the tent.
“We had our first mariachi family event last year; we thought it would be fantastic if 300 people came and 1,800 people came, so we're definitely repeating it and I can guarantee you it'll become a tradition for us in Aspen,” Fletcher said. “It’s definitely meant to be a place where people bring their families and have some great food and experience the mariachi tradition.”
Fletcher also pointed out a special event that’s taking place at the tent on the evening of July 15 with renowned soprano Renée Fleming, who will be joined by pianist Inon Barnatan. They’ll be performing highlights from Fleming’s recent album, “Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” which won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.
Aligned perfectly with the AMFS’ season theme, Fetcher said, Fleming’s album both celebrates nature with classical art songs by Fauré, Liszt and Grieg and explores humankind’s complex relationship with nature through new works by Kevin Puts, Reynaldo Hahn and Nico Muhly.
Fleming was recently announced a recipient of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors — the highest artistic honor given in the United States, Fletcher said — and her Aspen performance is one not to be missed, he said.
“The first time Renée ever appeared on stage as an opera singer was in Aspen in the Wheeler Opera House as a student, and she is now co-director of our opera program,” Fletcher said. “So her recital in the tent is really a community event; it’s going to be a highlight of the summer for sure.”
At 7 p.m. July 21, the Aspen Chamber Symphony will perform composer Jimmy López Bellido’s opera, “Bel Canto.” Based on Ann Patchett’s award-winning novel — and notably, with a principal role loosely inspired by Fleming, who championed the work — Bellido’s opera tells the story of what happens when a gathering of international dignitaries at Peru’s vice-presidential mansion turns into a hostage situation. Music becomes the universal language of this riveting story, depicting how something beautiful can spring from chaos.
New to the festival this year, the AMFS is hosting bagpipers from Scotland’s internationally renowned National Piping Centre for a couple of different showcases early in the season. Over the weekend, the bagpipers kicked off AMFS’ Music on the Mountain series — which consists of free weekly concerts held outside on the top of Aspen Mountain every Saturday through Aug. 12.
The bagpipers also performed on Sunday at the Meadows and taught a free class on the basic elements of bagpiping at the Wheeler Opera House on Monday. They’ll be performing again in the AMFS’ Fourth of July concert today at the Meadows campus. The annual celebration is free and begins at 4 p.m.
“Bagpiping is a tradition of the Highlands in Scotland, and so I think it's perfect for the Highlands in Colorado, as well,” Fletcher said. “So they’ll be part of July Fourth in the parade and the concert and also teaching classes; it’s a really fun new thing for us.”
The AMFS is also partnering with DanceAspen for the first time this summer. They’ll be performing in the Fourth of July event this afternoon, premiering new choreography by company dancer Matthew Gilmore, which is set to Leonard Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town.”
Fletcher said that the AMFS’ partnerships with other arts organizations in the valley are extremely valuable and play a great role in the festival programming each summer.
He noted, for example, the AMFS’ ongoing collaboration with Theatre Aspen. This year, the organizations are co-presenting a two-night production of Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning play, “Master Class.” With Joanna Gleason directing, the production stars award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, accompanied by opera fellows of the AMFS. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Wheeler Opera House.
“The overall arts presence in Aspen is really what makes Aspen, Aspen, in my opinion,” Fletcher said. “And so, we really see the importance of the arts to Aspen as being something that, for generations, has been at the heart of why this community is so great.”
And the AMFS is an anchor in the valley’s arts scene, birthed in the summer of 1949 when Chicago intellects Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke organized the inaugural Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival — a cultural gathering that attracted 2,000 people to an amphitheater tent in a meadow a couple miles from downtown Aspen.
It was the beginning of the AMFS and what would become the Aspen Institute, laying the foundation for modern Aspen, its cultural renaissance, and through a musical celebration immersed in the nature of this place.
Coming up on its 75th anniversary season next year, the AMFS takes this summer to explore and reflect on the intersection of the arts and the natural world — an intersection through which the AMFS was founded and the many arts organizations to follow suit in this valley.
“It’s just every year a thrill to be here and to be working with the audience in Aspen and the community of Aspen, and I think we are more and more interested in diversity in programming and in representing our whole community in the valley,” Fletcher said. “And what I most wish is that everybody just thinks this [festival] is a beautiful thing that happens in Aspen and that it's fun as well as enriching as well as challenging — I think that's what we're most looking for.”
For more information on the AMFS season program, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.