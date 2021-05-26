After being shuttered for the better part of the past year due to COVID-19, Aspen’s much-loved Isis Theatre will reopen to the public on Friday, in time for the holiday weekend and two new film releases.
The Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, which owns the Isis, announced its reopening on Tuesday.
In its announcement, Metropolitan Theatres included a lineup of its film releases through August as well as its COVID safety protocols. On Friday, the Isis will debut the highly anticipated films, “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella,” both of which open Friday.
With El Jebel’s Movieland currently closed, the Isis will act as the only operating commercial cinema in the Roaring Fork Valley. The Aspen theater initially closed mid-March of 2020 with the onset of the pandemic and reopened late last summer, only to shut down again months later in the fall.
Movie tickets to the Isis went on sale Tuesday and can be purchased at metrotheatres.com or on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app, which is available for free download on iTunes or Google Play.
Other COVID-era safety procedures include ticket bar codes that can be scanned at the theater, hand sanitizer stations and protective shields installed at box offices and concession stands, according to Metropolitan Theatres website. Facial coverings are also required.
Private rentals of new theatrical releases can also be booked online for up to 20 guests. Guests can provide their own Blu-ray to watch, according to the statement from Metropolitan Theatres. More information can be found at www.MetroTheatres.com.
The following films will debut at the Isis Theatre this summer:
May 28: “A Quiet Place Part II”
May 28: “Cruella”
June 4: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”
June 4: “Spirit Untamed”
June 11: “In the Heights”
June 16: “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
June 18: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
June 25: “F9”
July 2: “The Forever Purge”
July 9: “Black Widow”
July 16: “Spam Jam: A New Legacy”
July 23: “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
July 23: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”
July 23: “Old”
July 30: “Jungle Cruise”
Aug. 6: “The Suicide Squad”
Aug. 13: “Free Guy”
Aug. 13: Respect
Aug. 13: “Don’t Breathe 2”
Aug. 27: “Candyman”