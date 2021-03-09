After 25 years, the internationally renowned, locally based Aspen Santa Fe Ballet has dissolved and will not return post-pandemic, the institution’s co-founders announced Monday.
The news, which is sure to shake the dance world as well as the valley’s cultural landscape, was shared in tandem with the company’s launching of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance. In place of what is known locally and globally as Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, the newly created fund is the first of its type in the dance community, according to a statement released Monday.
“Aspen Santa Fe Ballet [has] always, always morphed and always evolved. Change is really in our DNA. We’re accustomed to change; that’s how we’ve responded to most challenges that were presented,” said Jean-Philippe Malaty, ASFB executive director and co-founder. “When Aspen could not support a dance company in the 2000s, we became the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet — it was a creative solution. When we didn’t have enough of an audience at home, we started touring all over the world.”
Malaty continued: “It’s part of our thinking, in good times and in a time of crisis, of responding by a change or an evolution … Now that we’re facing the crisis of all crises, it was natural for us to think in this way of morphing and evolving.”
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet started in 1990 by local Bebe Schweppe as a ballet company and school. In 1996, Schweppe tapped Malaty and Tom Mossbrucker, ASFB’s co-founder and artistic director, to create and lead a professional performing company.
Since then, ASFB has performed nearly 100 ballets by 46 different choreographers, commissioned 40 original ballets and performed all over the world, including the dance festival Jacob’s Pillow in Massachusetts, Los Angeles, Moscow and Venice, Mossbrucker said.
The two have successfully grown ASFB substantially and allowed ASFB to remain fresh and relevant, launching outreach programs and a year-round presenting series, expanding the dance school and extending programs to its sister city, Santa Fe.
And in addition to becoming one of the largest dance-only presenters in the U.S., the ballet’s highly regarded school and Mexican folkloric dance program serves hundreds of children in the valley as well as Santa Fe.
Still, the organization has faced existential threats in recent years due to ongoing changes in the dance and performing arts sectors, which of course the COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated tenfold, the co-founders said in a phone interview Monday.
The year-round company until recently employed a staff of 32, of which 9 were full-time dancers, Mossbrucker said.
“We kept everyone employed as long as we possibly could, through August,” added Malaty. By September, the dancers — who were each informed of the company’s transition last week — were on furlough.
Choreographed by Nicolo Fonte, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s last live performance was “Beautiful Decay” in February 2020. The production in many ways was fitting and full circle for ASFB, beginning with the narrative itself, which explores the cycle of life. Fonte is also a longtime ASFB partner and collaborator, having commissioned eight of his ballets — including “Beautiful Decay,” which served the company’s first evening-length premiere.
“It was the most beautiful performance the company had ever given, which gives us great comfort,” Malaty said. Mossbrucker called the company’s swan song “a beautiful moment of artistry.”
Pressed for more specifics on the new initiative — which is backed by the organization’s $10 million endowment — how the fund will operate and what the future of dance in the valley will look like, the ASFB co-founders on Monday said they are still working on those details.
“If you had asked me 25 years ago, what do you think the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is going to accomplish — do you think you’re going to perform in Tel Aviv? Do you think you’re going to perform in Moscow? Do you think you’re going to be in New York every other year?” Malaty said. “Do you think you’re going to have an endowment? I would say, ‘are you crazy’? We are very careful now to say what we’re going to do in the future, and the future is as unpredictable as ever.”
The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Fund for Innovation in Dance will aim to share the nonprofit’s resources and connections to preserve and advance dance in the region and in the field at large, according to the statement. The initiatives will be calibrated to meet the needs of the sector, addressing both the shorter-term priorities of dance artists and organizations as they recover from the pandemic while also supporting longer-term evolution to sustain dance into the future, it continued.
Asked how audiences in the valley will benefit from the initiative, Mossbrucker said, “First and foremost, we’re going to protect our programs at home. That was really the point of this whole reimagination of our organization.”
“Looking forward to the fund, we have lots and lots of ideas, but those ideas are several years down the road, when things return back to normal — and we do see these initiatives as benefiting the community,” he offered. “We see ourselves fulfilling our mission of possibly still creating work, possibly still commissioning work, still having live performances.”
Malaty continued: “There’s a lot of things we can do through visiting companies that we used to do. We’ll still have premieres in Aspen; possibly we’ll have guest appearances in our school; we could also do residencies — there’s a lot of things that will benefit the community through these initiatives.