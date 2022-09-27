Jayne Gottlieb looks to cultivate a new kind of nightlife within the Aspen community — and the local yogi is taking initiative to do so through a wellness lens.
Owner and founder of Aspen Shakti, Gottlieb is launching an immersive dance party series called “Alive the Show.” She invites community members to come move, dance and experience this first-time concept on Wednesday evening.
The inaugural event — priced at $45 for Shakti members and $60 for non-members — will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. down in Shakti’s heart cave studio. With a capacity of 60 people, the studio room will be transformed into a “yogic nightclub,” Gottlieb said, setting the scene for her first class in the developing series.
“This is an experiment,” Gottlieb said. “It’s like a show that you also do, which starts by connecting and moving together and, ideally, turns into more of a traditional dance party.”
Guided by Gottlieb, who is also a certified yoga instructor, the evening will blend yoga and dance movement in a nightlife ambience. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m., the first portion of “Alive the Show” will resemble an experience close to Gottlieb’s signature “Body Alive” class — a dance-and-release, high-cardio workout class which she’s been teaching at Shakti on a weekly basis since 2017.
Wednesday’s iteration will feature lighting sequences, backup dancers and live music tracks spun by DJ Bhakti Styler, weaving together binaural beats, world music, hip hop, Latin, pop and meditative sounds. Engrossed in this nightclub-like atmosphere, Gottlieb said she’ll guide people through simple movements rooted in hip-hop, African dance and yoga, while also incorporating breathwork and other yogic philosophies into the energetic flow.
“To me, this event is meant to cultivate a sense of aliveness, confidence and freedom — it magnetizes community,” Gottlieb said. “It’s dance as a therapeutic and cathartic experience.”
While Gottlieb’s “Body Alive” class is currently offered at Shakti twice a week in the mornings, the instructor explained how trying it out at night, and with a different ambience, may urge people to be more open in viewing the dance event as having an experience rather than attending another workout class.
Gottlieb even encourages participants to dress in attire they’d wear to go out on the town (and still be able to move and groove in) instead of yoga clothing.
“It’s important for me to get people out of the mindset that this is just a class and let it expand in the way of being, like community members coming to connect and move together in the night,” Gottlieb said. “It’s another form of going out at night, one oriented more toward wellness.”
This shifting of peoples’ mindsets — in terms of both what defines nightlife and what going to a workout class entails — is part of Gottlieb’s early-stage efforts to grow the “Alive the Show” concept. The yogi said Wednesday’s event only marks phase one in her larger initiative; she’s hoping to eventually expand it into an ongoing series held in various nightclubs and music venues around town, such as Belly Up.
Gottlieb added that she’s already been in contact with Belly Up about potentially hosting an “Alive the Show” event at its venue sometime in the late-winter or early-spring seasons.
“We know this is phase one of working our way up to venues like Belly Up,” Gottlieb said. “My hope is to build it in the studio and give time to learn from the community about how this concept will get shaped — it’s like a living art experience.”
Following Wednesday’s first go-around, Gottlieb said she has not yet established a consecutive schedule for the “Alive the Show” series. She mentioned maybe continuing the nighttime experiential class on a monthly basis and emphasized that she wants community feedback and responses to the concept. There’s nothing really like it here or anywhere else she knows of, the yoga instructor said.
As a local business owner and entrepreneur, Gottlieb said she’s always looking for alternative ways to grow Shakti and extend its offerings beyond studio walls. In terms of how the idea for this yogic nightclub series came about, the Shakti proprietor recalled being at a concert in the iconic Red Rocks venue and watching the majority of her surrounding audience members look seemingly hesitant in how they moved their bodies to the music.
Gottlieb realized that she wanted to help people feel like they can dance — to hear a rhythm and get into their bodies, “to feel being alive,” she said, defining her use of the word alive to mean, “an untamed and uncensored flow of energy in the body.”
“I always say, our bodies are our only vehicles, our bodies are how we know if we’re alive or not. … So to get in them fully allows us to experience what it means to be fully alive,” Gottlieb said. “Our souls are infinite but our bodies are not — the more we can be available in our bodies and moving, the more we get to live a day fully expressed.”
And what better way to tap into the body than to dance? Gottlieb’s “Alive the Show” looks to do just that, and the instructor aims to guide people into an infectious dance party to close out the night.
For more information about Wednesday’s event or to register in advance, visit aspenshakti.com.