Aspen Words has announced the lineup for its 2023 Summer Words craft panel series.
Taking place this year from June 19-22 at the Viewline Resort in Snowmass Village, the series of craft talks will feature insight, inspiration and strategies from acclaimed Aspen Summer Words teaching faculty, agents and editors.
Public passes are $30 for access to all five events in the series and can be purchased through the Aspen Words website. For Aspen Summer Words workshop participants, craft talks are included in the cost of tuition. National Council members also receive complimentary access to panels.
All panels will take place at the Viewline Resort Snowmass Conference Center (100 Elbert Lane). Doors open 15 minutes prior to the panel start time. Parking is free in the town lots adjacent to the hotel.
The first panel on Monday, June 19, “The State of the Publishing Industry,” will feature panelists Millicent Bennett, Kirby Kim and Dana Murphy. The three publishing experts will talk about navigating the book business, give advice on how to get published and discuss challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. It will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, June 21, from 3:15-4:15 p.m., “Elements of a Great Beginning” will center around the question: How do you get an idea onto the page and hook your readers in the process? Panelists Katie Kitamura and Joshua Mohr will discuss beginnings and provide tips for creating strong openings that make readers want to keep turning the page.
Immediately following that panel on June 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. will be “Structure: How to Keep the Momentum Going,” which will address how to avoid “the dreaded, flabby middle” when writing a long piece of fiction or nonfiction, and character arcs and plotlines stall. Panelists Ashley C. Ford, Emily Raboteau and Luis Alberto Urrea will share tips and best practices to keep the story moving forward.
“How to Create Unforgettable Endings,” with featured speakers Alaya Dawn Johnson and Michelle Wildgen, will commence on Thursday, June 22, from 3:15-4:00 p.m. The panelists will share advice for how to craft an ending that wraps up central conflicts and leaves readers satisfied.
Last but not least is “The Takeaway” panel on June 22 from 4:15-5:30 p.m. As Summer Words week comes to an end, workshop faculty will share insights about the writing life and how to keep the momentum going after participants return home. Panelists include Claire Dederer, Major Jackson, Erin Entrada Kelly and Tom Perrotta.
For more information on Summer Words or to purchase a pass to the craft panel series, visit aspenwords.org.