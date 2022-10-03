Natasha Carrizosa wrote her first poem in the fifth grade. She recalled one of her peers writing a limerick poem and thinking to herself, “If she can do it, I can do it.” A young Carrizosa ran home from school that day and told her mother that she wanted to write poems. It was then when Carrizosa learned that her biological father was a poet — a moment crucial to her childhood, to her identity.
“My mother is Black and my father is Mexican; identity and belonging is something I struggled with as a youth,” Carrizosa said. “So sharing my story and trying to make connections is important to me — poetry, and the word, connects us all.”
Carrizosa started writing in middle school and she never stopped. Today, the MexiAfricana writer is an award-winning poet, speaker and teacher, who travels across the country and world performing her work and conducting workshops — her next venture being the Roaring Fork Valley.
Carrizosa is one of the three teaching artists who will be in residence at the Aspen Middle School this week as part of Aspen Word’s Fall Poetry Project. With support from the Aspen Education Foundation, Aspen Words launches its new poetry workshop series, in which every single AMS student has the opportunity to engage in the written and spoken craft of poetry.
Starting today and running through the end of this week, the three visiting poets — Carrizosa, Joaquín Zihuatanejo and Logan Phillips — will be leading workshops from within their respective English Language Arts classrooms at the middle school. Each ELA class will work with the same teaching artist for two in-class sessions, and there will also be multiple opt-in extracurricular workshops held throughout the week for students to work closely with their poetry instructor.
The fall workshop series concludes with a poetry slam at the Black Box Theatre at the District on Thursday, Oct. 13, where AMS students will have the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned and perform their original work. The event — which will be emceed by Carrizosa — is open to all students, teachers and administrators, as well as friends and family.
Additionally this week, Aspen Words invites the public to attend Thursday night’s “Spoken Word Poetry Showcase,” featuring the three visiting poets who will each perform their own original works. The free event will take place at Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences from 6-7:30 p.m. Marble Distilling Co.’s craft cocktails will be available to purchase, and a book signing is to follow the writers’ spoken word performances.
Aspen Words Managing Director Caroline Tory said that while the literary nonprofit has been cultivating youth education projects for over a decade through its “Writers in the Schools” program, this poetry workshop series marks a first for the organization in terms of zeroing in on one school for a set amount of time.
“We hadn’t worked really deeply with one school over a week-long period, it’s always been about spreading our funding as wide as possible to reach as many students as possible,” Tory said. “But with support from the Aspen Education Foundation, we were able to design this deep program to reach every kid in the middle school.”
Tory went on to explain how Aspen Words looks to replicate this model for other Roaring Fork Valley schools in the future, stating that the organization has great contacts in the literary world and is working to bring more of those accomplished writers directly into the classrooms.
The three incoming writers for this week’s poetry project have each previously worked with students in the valley through one of Aspen Words’ youth offerings, Tory said. Phillips — who is a bilingual poet, performer and educator currently living in Arizona — serves on the Aspen Words Creative Council and has led multiple in-classroom workshops throughout the valley over the years. Both Carrizosa and Zihuatanejo taught virtual youth sessions for Aspen Words during the pandemic.
Each assigned to a grade at AMS — Carrizosa will double up and work with fifth and sixth graders — the teaching artists have come up with their own curricula to incorporate into their designated classes, Tory said. She brought up the accessibility of poetry for middle school students, speaking to the literary craft’s free nature in terms of having less of an emphasis on grammatical rules.
“What’s great about poetry is that it’s a more accessible written form for fifth through eighth graders; it can start with just one line, and then you write another line and another and at the end of a workshop, you have a poem,” Tory said. “To come away from an hour-long class having created something is powerful — it gets kids to see themselves as writers.”
Carrizosa also spoke to the freeing attributes of poetry and how it elicits power. The poet said that when she teaches a workshop, she’ll often stir prompts that start with students writing down a single word. Gradually, the students are prompted into recording what they see, feel and know, Carrizosa said, turning words into lines and lines into poems.
“I tell students, ‘I don’t care about spelling or grammar, all I care about is the truth — your truth,’” Carrizosa said. “I know not every kid will like poetry and some kids are shy, but everyone has a story and we all come from somewhere — that’s something worth celebrating.”
To learn more about the Aspen Words Fall Poetry Project, visit aspenwords.org.