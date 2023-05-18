The Aspen Art Museum announced on Tuesday that it will present a major solo exhibition by artist Nairy Baghramian to open in June. Baghramian also has been named as the AAM’s 2023 ArtCrush artist honoree.
Titled “Jupon de Corps,” the solo exhibition will run from June 22 to Oct. 22, bringing together significant constellations of artworks made by Baghramian over the past decade, according to an AAM news release.
Born in Isfahan, Iran, in 1971, Baghramian fled to Berlin in 1984 and has lived and worked there since. The artist’s work comprises sculpture and installation, often in reference to architecture and the human body. Her work addresses temporal, spatial and social relationships to language, history and the present, with forms that materialize in response to contextual conditions or the premises of a given medium.
These structures offer an open and discursive dialogue in response to a site, or “a freeing of the assigned relationship between an object and its meaning,” the release says.
Displayed across two floors of the museum, “Jupon de Corps” establishes “a personal and poetic dialogue between key works from the artist’s output,” the release states, alongside a new body of sculptures conceived specifically for the museum’s outdoor commons.
Baghramian’s works, varying in scale, will be installed to create intimate and uncanny atmospheres in which fragmented forms evoke bodily environments, according to the release. Often noted in Baghramian’s work, many of the sculptures will appear in clusters, establishing visual and physical connections with each other and with the existing infrastructure of the museum’s architecture.
Her iconic sculpture piece, “Headgear (2016),” for example, will hang within the AAM’s stairwell, forming part of a broader investigation into the dynamics of constriction and release. This theme will continue to unfold in the museum’s galleries through series of works, like “Chin Up (First Fitting) (2016)” and “Scruff of the Neck (2016).”
Later in the summer, Baghramian will receive the Aspen Award for Art at the AAM’s long-running ArtCrush Gala, which is set to commence on Aug. 4 during the third annual Aspen ArtWeek. For nearly two decades, the ArtCrush Gala has been the largest annual fundraiser for the AAM, “with proceeds supporting innovative exhibitions and dynamic educational programs that impact both local and international communities,” the release says.
Further details on this year’s Aspen ArtWeek programming will be announced soon.
Museum director Nicola Lees said in a prepared statement: “We are thrilled to honor Nairy Baghramian with the 2023 Aspen Award for Art and look forward to her work playing a central role in our annual Aspen ArtWeek.
“The solo exhibition ‘Jupon de Corps’ will highlight Baghramian’s ongoing work in pushing the boundaries of sculpture and provoking questions about our bodies and the spaces they inhabit,” Lees said. “We are especially pleased that a commissioned outdoor sculpture will have pride of place on the museum’s public commons as we go beyond our walls to engage the Aspen community and set the tone for ArtWeek.”
“Jupon de Corps” brings to the fore foundational aspects of Baghramian’s practice, such as the artist’s sustained dialogue with art historical traditions of the 20th century; her ongoing interest in expressions of bodily attitudes; the symbolic (social and psychological) charge of prosthetic and mechanical apparatuses deployed in physiognomic corrections; and her tireless experimentation with a wide array of materials — from steel to silicon, resin, leather, wax and wood.
Baghramian is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Nasher Prize Laureate in 2022; the Zurich Art Prize (2016); the Arnold-Bode Prize, Kassel (2014); the Hector Prize, Kunsthalle Mannheim (2012); and the Ernst Schering Foundation Award (2007).
She has participated in the Yorkshire Sculpture International at the Hepworth Wakefield, United Kingdom (2019); Venice Biennale, Italy (2019 and 2011) and Skulptur Projekte Munster, Germany (2017 and 2007), among many other international art projects.
Baghramian was commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four new sculptures for the Fifth Avenue’s façade niches, to be unveiled in September. Her recent solo shows include those at Carré d’Art in Nimes, France (2022); Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas (2022); and Galleria d'Arte Moderna in Milan, Italy (2021).
For more information about Baghramian’s solo exhibition at the AAM, Aspen ArtWeek or the ArtCrush Gala, visit aspenartmuseum.org.