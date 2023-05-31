Basalt is ready to let its new river park shine this summer during the Wednesday night concert series.
The Basalt River Park, just a hop and a skip from downtown, is scheduled to be close enough to completion to host concerts starting July 12. It will be the primary venue through Aug. 30. The initial two shows of the year will be held at Triangle Park in Willits.
The river park has been under construction the last two summers. Finishing touches include a new bandshell.
“With the completion of Basalt River Park, including the new bandshell, we have the ability to draw bigger name acts and larger crowds to Basalt than ever before, not just to listen to great music but to enjoy our natural beauty, incredible restaurants and shops,” Basalt Planning Director Michelle Thibeault said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to a thriving summer of music and economic vitality in Basalt.”
Town government officials are very conscious of making efforts to draw people to the commercial core this summer when it is anticipated that a construction project will be underway on Midland Avenue, the town’s main street. Some business people fear the construction project will snuff business.
The town is trying to generate business. In his May 26 report to the council and community-at-large, Town Manager Ryan Mahoney wrote that the town teamed with the Basalt Chamber of Commerce on expanded marketing for the concert series. They enlisted event promoter Brent Compton to land talent intended to draw music lovers from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
“The concert series is an opportunity for the town to support businesses along Midland Avenue with increased patronage during the construction of the Midland streetscape improvements,” Mahoney wrote.
Each show will feature a local- or Colorado-based opening act from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a headliner playing from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“I am really excited to share some diverse music mainly from Colorado but mixed with Seattle to Tennessee groups,” Compton said in the prepared statements. “Many of these bands we found while booking at MarbleFest and for the Birthplace of Country Music and a few blues guys from Telluride Blues and Brews. The openers are all local favorites and a great way for our local musicians to share the stage with these more well-known touring acts.”
The town is changing the rules for the concert series this year. There will be a corporate sponsor for each performance. The sponsor will select a nonprofit organization to work with. The nonprofit will benefit from proceeds of beverage sales at the shows. Coolers with alcoholic beverages will no longer be allowed at the concerts.
Basalt also is preparing for the Sunday Market, which started on June 18 and will continue through Sept. 24. The first two markets, and possibly more, will be held at Basalt River Park, according to Mahoney’s weekly report. The first phase of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project is underway on Midland Spur, where the vendors for the market typically set up.
Attendees of the events are urged to ride RFTA, use the Basalt Connect shuttle service, walk and ride bicycles. Drivers of personal vehicles are advised to park at the Basalt Elementary and Middle School parking lots.
The line-up for the concerts is:
June 21 — Tyler Rust Band followed by Buffalo Commons.
June 28 — Brothers of Brass followed by Los Mocochetes.
July 12 — Mama Lingua followed by Dragondeer.
July 19 — Feeding Giants followed by Caitlin and the Broadcast.
July 26 — Collidoscope followed by The Mañanas.
Aug. 2 — Taylor Shae followed by A Band Called Alexis.
Aug. 9 — Aggie Flores followed by The Cave Singers.
Aug. 16 — Gabrielle Louise & Ryan Dilts followed by JW-Jones.
Aug 23 — Know Bodies Band followed by Kiltro.
Aug. 30 — Natalie Spears followed by Cruz Contreras.
More information about the concert series can be found at basalt.net/concerts.