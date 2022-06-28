When someone is as creative as Herbert Bayer was, it's easy to put on a good show.
Curator Bernard Jazzar said as much with a smile during a conversation at the new Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies on Saturday morning.
As the guest curator of the inaugural exhibition “Herbert Bayer: An Introduction” — which formally opened to the public this week, along with the new Bayer Center — Jazzar put on a good show, indeed.
The highly anticipated Bayer Center grand opening commenced Sunday, during Aspen Ideas Festival, and the first exhibition will be on view through Dec. 3.
To honor and preserve the legacy of multidisciplinary artist and designer Herbert Bayer — who moved to Aspen in 1946 and designed the Aspen Institute’s Meadows campus — the institute announced plans for the new facility in 2019.
The 8,000-square-foot building, designed by Jeffrey Berkus Architects and Rowland and Broughton, was built two years later and is named after Lynda and Stewart Resnick, who donated $10 million in support of the project.
Jazzar has been the curator of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Collection since 1993. Having organized five exhibitions for the institute — four of which explored Bayer’s work and one celebrating the 100th celebration of the Bauhaus founding — he’s well versed in the life, works and interdisciplinary perspective of Bayer and his influence on not only the institute but Aspen as a whole.
“Herbert’s art and his design are so interconnected,” Jazzar said. “You couldn't separate one from the other, and they informed each other.”
Jazzar’s curatorial intelligence and keen detail to the Bauhaus and Bayer’s story is evident in the center’s inaugural exhibition. With a background in architectural design himself, the curator explained how he worked closely with the building’s architects to connect elements of the show, such as spacing and lighting, to the Bauhaus mindset.
“We kept thinking of the Bauhaus and Bayer: How would they do it, and how could we do it without being a copy,” Jazzar said. “It's important not to copy but to be inspired, and I think this version of it really is successful.”
Comprising more than 150 works arranged chronologically across 13 galleries, the monographic exhibition takes a deep dive into Bayer’s lifetime and highlights the artist’s extensive body of work — with an intentional focus on Bayer’s lesser known paintings — through a retrospective narrative and intimate experience of the space.
Jazzar said he focused on how to make the gallery spaces flow and how an individual walking through would experience them, keeping in mind aspects from natural and artificial light to the size of the room and size of the artwork.
“So this connection between natural and artificial light — things being beautifully linked — is all part of what Bauhaus students and teachers would want to take into consideration,” Jazzar said. “For instance, as Bayer designed buildings on the [institute] campus, he would orient them to make sure that light came in.”
The curator emphasized another key factor in Bayer’s design of the institute campus was how he made sure everything was scaled to nature.
“Rather than doing a three-story building and imposing it on the place, he looked at the environment and thought: ‘How do I keep red mountains as the primary view, how do I let the river be part of this?’” Jazzar said. “So to start imagining that even with the first building, he's placing himself in nature, letting nature be the dominant aspect.”
In terms of the show’s chronological format, the exhibition begins in the downstairs galleries — which partly had to do with preserving the artwork, Jazzar said, noting that a lot of Bayer’s early work was on paper, and paper cannot take the sunlight.
Aside from no sunlight, the downstairs space is also bigger, which allowed Jazzar to enhance the storytelling impact of Bayer’s earlier life — “where things were changing very quickly,” he added.
These changes are reflected in the way Jazzar organized the galleries, mostly by decade, and even how he chose to juxtapose the artist’s work on the walls.
“I think starting with the early pieces downstairs and then coming back up here and seeing these glorious late pieces, stuff that more people are familiar with — it makes an impact,” he continued.
The curator even intended to make an impact with the color of the walls, implementing the “Bayer blue” as a backdrop hue on a few of the exhibiting walls as another way to connect to Bayer.
“Because in this first presentation, I was telling Herbert's story,” Jazzar said. “I wanted his favorite color blue to be part of the story.”
In an Aspen Ideas Festival session titled “Through the Lens of Bayer: The Aesthetic Beauty of Bauhaus Comes to Life,” Jazzar joined Dan Porterfield, president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, to discuss the significance of Bayer, the Bauhaus and the new center as a space preserving not only the artist’s legacy, but Aspen’s legacy.
“This museum gives us the ability to welcome all from the greater Aspen community to the campus to learn about the history of this incredible part of the world,” Porterfield said in his introductory remarks.
With the Bayer Center being a space for the Aspen community and surrounding Roaring Fork Valley communities to come explore and examine the history of its revitalization, it can evoke greater “pride of place” around the region, he continued.
“When you have access to your aesthetic heritage, you understand yourselves in another way — a deeper way,” Porterfield said.
In timing with the Bayer Center’s official opening day, the discussion between Porterfield and Jazzar took place on Sunday, as did a free screening and discussion event featuring the documentary, “The New Bauhaus: The Life and Legacy of László Moholy-Nagy” — which was also part of this year’s Ideas Festival programming.
Beyond preserving the landmark legacy and artworks of Bayer, the museum at the institute will serve as a platform for research and a community forum.
Later this year, the facility will feature an education center, museum shop and archival study room for invited scholars, according to a “fact sheet” provided by the center. Also in the works is an education and community outreach program tailored to the western Colorado region, and the center is preparing to announce a series of partnerships with universities, libraries and research institutions.
The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies is free and open to the public, with summer operating hours between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 2-7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about guided tours and the center, visit thebayercenter.org.