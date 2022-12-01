Belly Up Aspen announced on Wednesday the lineup for its outdoor music festival that will take place in February at Rio Grande Park.
The two-day concert event, set for Feb. 24-25, will feature headliners Jack White and Kygo, with performances by Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons and Forester (Live).
Belly Up partnered with Palm Tree Crew — a global live events business founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear — and the festival producing company, C3 Presents, to co-produce this first winter edition of “Palm Tree Music Festival” in Aspen.
Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew has put on music festivals across the world, from The Hamptons to Cabo San Lucas to Croatia. And the festival’s Aspen debut hits close to home for Belly Up brothers David and Danny Goldberg — who grew up here and now co-run the music venue started by their father.
The Goldberg brothers have been working to make the Palm Tree Music Festival happen in their hometown for over the past year — a long time coming, they said.
Aspen City Council voted to support Belly Up’s special event permit application for the festival at a meeting in early September, and since then, David said, “It’s been off to the races.”
Partnering with Palm Tree Crew and C3 was a natural fit for Belly Up. David and Danny both spoke of Kygo as being like family to them; the same goes for the C3 team, they said. While all three parties have been integral to everything that goes into making the festival happen, the Goldbergs are the “boots on the ground,” as David put it.
“We’re the locals; we understand what works in Aspen and what doesn’t work in Aspen and every market always has its own nuances,” he said.
David explained how they originally applied for a permit through the city to hold the festival this past summer in Rio Grande Park. However, one of the main things that Belly Up took into consideration was the park’s proximity to Theatre Aspen’s performance venue and that summer is the theater’s high season, he said.
Not wanting to impose, the Goldbergs went back to the drawing board. The weekend of Feb. 24-25 seemed to work perfect for all parties involved and fit well with what was going on in Aspen, Danny said. He emphasized that when setting the festival dates, they were keen on avoiding a busy weekend in town.
The Goldberg brothers also wanted to hold the event at Rio Grande Park — a location easily accessible on foot from downtown, hotels or residential areas in Aspen, David noted. He said the park can hold a capacity of 4,000 people, comfortably, for an event of this nature.
Paired with a single stage, six incoming acts and food and beverage vendors — as well as an infrastructure viewing deck for VIP pass holders — the event and the space together will maintain the intimate feel that defines Belly Up, the Goldbergs said.
“We wanted to keep it on brand also, like when you think Belly Up, it’s intimate,” Danny said. “So we wanted to bring an event like this, with the size of this, but with the intimacy that we normally do.”
On the lineup side of things, David and Danny explained how they were very intentional about cultivating a music experience that would feel fresh to an Aspen audience.
“There’s so many events in Aspen all the time, we didn’t want to recreate something that had already been done; we wanted to do something that was going to be unique and special,” David said. “Creating a new type of scenario was definitely at the forefront of our minds.”
Danny reflected on his own experience growing up attending music festivals and “just wanting to see everything,” he said. He expressed that now in his life, being in the position of putting on a festival, he intends for it to be an opportunity for people to have an all-encompassing music experience.
David added that they wanted to create a multi-genre lineup, but one that stayed enough in the same lane for it to complement itself.
“That was very important to us — to have a multi-genre event that complemented itself,” David said. “Kygo and Jack White may not necessarily crossover on your Spotify list, but I know plenty of people who love both of them. … So that crossover, sonically, was an important part for us, to have enough change between the artists and their styles and sounds.”
Belly Up will release tickets in a tiered process, starting today at 10 a.m. with the locals’ early bird pass — which is discounted at $85 for two-day general admission access. Once sold out, the early bird price reverts to $195, and then the regular presale begins at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $325 and layaway options are available.
“We’re keeping all mention of local early bird discounted tickets out of any national press and we’ve targeted our email subscribers that have associated Roaring Fork Valley zips,” David said. “We’ve had to cast a wide creative net on something like this, you know, trying to reach as many locals as we can about this discount opportunity.”
Throughout every stage of the planning process, David and Danny expressed how they factored the local community into their decisions — from considering the location and dates for the event to targeting early bird tickets and the thought they put into booking the lineup.
“Doing something for the community, when it comes to music — things like this, whatever it is we’re always trying to do,” Danny said, “we always want to bring music to this community and give people in this community something of their own.”
Belly Up has put on outdoor concerts in the community over the years. The establishment has long been involved in booking the annual X Games shows and often partners with entities and brands in Aspen to help program music events, such as the courtyard concerts held last winter with The Snow Lodge.
Bringing this festival to Rio Grande Park in February, however, is different from anything Belly Up has ever done before, “to say the least,” David said. He went on to express how doing something of this nature marks a special moment for him and his brother and provides a fun music experience for the Aspen community.
“Honestly, at the end of the day, we want to have our small little footprint on making Aspen the greatest place that it is,” David said. “We are certainly only a spoke in that wheel, and a small spoke in that wheel, but we definitely wear that badge proudly in trying to make this the best place that we can.”
Early bird passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. The password is PTMFRFV (case sensitive). For more information on the music festival and to purchase tickets, visit bellyupaspen.com.