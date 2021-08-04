Casey Caldwell, marketing coordinator for Belly Up Aspen, will experience a full-circle moment in her career path at the Bishop Briggs show tonight starting at 8:30 p.m. Caldwell discovered the Scottish-American singer and songwriter about six years ago and instantly became a huge fan of the powerhouse female vocalist.
“I remember listening to her music on repeat for hours in my college dorm room,” Caldwell said. “Now, I’m designing the artwork and socials for her concert and played a big role in putting on this show at Belly Up.”
Briggs, who will be performing for the first time at Belly Up, has been called the “queen of fiery alt-pop,” with six singles on the “Billboard 200,” including her song, “River,” which hit number three on the U.S. Alternative Chart, and her debut track, “Wild Horses,” which peaked at number one on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Chart.
According to Spotify’s “About” section, “The music of Bishop Briggs transcends the limitations of singular genres, blending folk, pop and electronic music into a wholly unique sound.”
“iHeartRadio” described Briggs’ voice as “lived-in and unafraid,” comparing her to Janis Joplin, Florence Welch, Aretha Franklin and Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard.
Caldwell discussed how the artist posts videos on TikTok running in place while singing her songs.
“It’s how she trains for these shows,” Caldwell said. “She’s a badass.”
Bishop Briggs is not the only badass musician Caldwell is excited to see at Belly Up this month.
On Friday, Aug. 6, the American indie-folk band Hiss Golden Messenger will put on an intimate, more laidback show down in the small, special venue and for a fairly cheap ticket, too.
M.C. Taylor, frontman and songwriter for the North Carolina-based band, expresses personal and powerful narratives through his lyrics. “The Guardian” compares his “country rockers” to those of Bob Dylan.
This Bob Dylan-esque storytelling is evident in his new album “Quietly Blowing It,” which was written and arranged by Taylor in his home studio — a refreshing experience compared to the typical fast-paced life and tricky writing process that comes with constantly touring.
“We’ve all spent so many years traveling all over the world, but in that moment, it felt cathartic to be recording those particular songs with each other in our own small hometown,” Taylor said in a quote posted on the Belly Up website.
Although the COVID-19-basedbreak from touring allowed many musicians to slow down and create new, noteworthy tracks, Caldwell explained how touring is the biggest revenue generator for the music business. Tour cancellations made for a tough year for nearly every player in the industry, from the people behind the scenes like Caldwell to the artists on the road.
Aside from the financial struggles, Caldwell touched on the emotional toll of not working her job, stating that she was furloughed for a few months and would crave the crazy 12-to-14-hour work days.
“Music doesn’t stop when it hits 5 o’clock each day,” Caldwell said. “While the forced break was a time to take a step back and self-reflect, being back into it this summer makes me realize and appreciate what we get to do in an entirely new light.”
With Belly Up shut down for about 16 months starting in March 2020, the venue had to cancel all of its shows, one being Big Boi, who was rescheduled for next Thursday, Aug. 12, at 9:30 p.m.
Big Boi, member of the American hip-hop duo Outkast and Grammy award-winning rapper and producer, has played at Belly Up at least five times, and Caldwell is looking forward to the return of his legendary songs and energetic charisma next week.
“People grew up on his music, and this ignites a new type of energy in the room,” Caldwell said. “You’re seeing a legend — a guy who redefined hip hop in the ’90s.”
Since officially reopening on June 28 at 100 percent capacity, there’s no doubt about the energy pulsing from the doors of Belly Up.
“People are so stoked to be back in that room,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell pointed out the magnitude of the acts they’ve been able to book, bringing in the types of artists they would usually only get for occasions like New Year’s Eve and the X Games.
Internationally renowned DJs such as Fisher, Kygo and Deadmau5 have already played sold-out shows this summer season, and many more big names are scheduled to take the stage, including Big Wild on Aug. 18, Zedd on Sept. 3 and Leon Bridges on Oct. 5.
“These artists are ready to perform in front of a live audience again, and so we’ve seen a lot of demand on their end,” Caldwell said. “For them, it’s about the experience of playing in this tiny, intimate room in Aspen, Colorado.”
Belly Up has implemented a new ticketing system and COVID-19 protocols. All shows have “vaccinated” and “negative test” ticket types, at least 80 percent of attendees must be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to the show, and attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
Despite a few learning curves and the overall madness of reopening, the entry process has become smoother for each show, and the new system is working, according to Caldwell.
“Everyone in the music industry does this because it’s what we love. It gives us purpose,” she said. “We’re all still trying to figure out a few things coming out of this tough time, but from what I’ve seen so far, I have really high hopes for the future.”