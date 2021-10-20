The Nashville-based band Birdtalker hit the road on Oct. 1, embarking on the musicians’ 2021 nationwide tour “The Tides Tour.” After playing their first eight shows along the East Coast, the indie-folk group is now headed West, and Aspen is their next spot on the map.
On Friday, Birdtalker will perform at the Wheeler Opera House, bringing the group’s authentic lyrics, soulful sounds and harmonic spirit to the stage for an evening of live music.
The five-piece band formed slowly and steadily, naturally discovering their musical unanimity and spreading their wings to now reach a hefty loyal fanbase — millions of Spotify streams and critical acclaim from publications like Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Billboard, American Songwriter and more.
Co-lead singers and songwriters Dani and Zack Green never expected the flight they would take together as married musicians. In fact, though Zack picked up the guitar at a young age and Dani had a knack for storytelling as an English major, the couple didn’t consider their musical connection until soon after they married in 2012.
“We didn’t have musical chemistry until our marriage — it just wasn’t something we had ever explored,” Zack Green said in a phone interview. “One day, I was writing a song and Dani helped me with it, and we really enjoyed it.”
Zack explained how one of his friends who was a drummer encouraged the couple to pursue their musical chemistry, and one afternoon in August, the three performed together for the first time, opening for a play in a park in Nashville. Seeing this talent, guitarist Brian Seligman asked to join the crew, followed by bassist Jesse Baker a little while after. The band’s newest member, Chris Wilson, took over on drums and percussion.
Birdtalker started off playing local venues in Nashville, gradually writing and recording songs over the years. In 2017, their breakout single “Heavy” launched them from the nest, pushing the band to complete their first full-length album “One” in 2018.
“At the time, we still didn’t really know what we would do as a band,” Zack said. “And then ‘Heavy’ took off in a way no one really expected, and we did our first tour shortly after that.”
On their 2018 nationwide tour, Birdtalker was invited to play at the Wheeler Opera House, an experience Zack described as “wonderful,” stating how the group was treated very well, the sound was beautiful and operations ran smoothly — a relief when playing a whirlwind of venues on tour.
“We were so thrilled to be invited to the Wheeler — it was one of the bigger rooms and crowds we’d played for at the time, and I remember how the audience was listening so attentively at that show,” Dani Green said. “This time around, Aspen is our first show kicking off the West Coast, and it’s exciting to come back to this room.”
“The Tides Tour” follows the debut of the band’s new self-titled, sophomore album “Birdtalker,” which was officially released in its entirety earlier this month, on Oct. 8. Dani explained how they hadn’t put out new music since 2018, and the majority of this new record was written during the pandemic.
“We write very personal music and lyrics, and so the songs always end up being a reflection of what we’re chewing on in our own lives at the moment,” Dani said. “With this new record, we explore a lot of what we were experiencing last year: navigating uncertainty, the break the lockdown gave everyone, the moments when you looked at your life in different ways — closer ways than you may have wanted to — taking a new look at yourself and your life.”
When discussing the experience of this tour so far, the couple expressed how amazing it’s been to get to share their new music with people, as well as play old fan favorites and hear the crowd sing their lyrics along with them in the same room.
“It’s been overwhelming in the best of ways,” Zack said. “Every venue has been very respectful in terms of COVID, the crowds have just been beautiful and the experience is better than I could’ve hoped for or expected.”
Dani added that audience members have approached the band after various shows, telling them that their music has served as a sense of comfort throughout the turmoil of the present times.
“I will never forget, someone came up to us after one of our shows toward the beginning of this tour and said that being at our show was the happiest feeling they’d felt in a while,” Dani said. “My highest hope for the rest of the tour is to create more experiences of connection, of lifting each other up with live music.”
Following a period defined by separation, Birdtalker hopes to continue reviving these moments of connection, and the band is ready to bring their connective energy to the Aspen community.
Friday night’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are still available for a price of $18 and can be purchased on the Wheeler Opera House website.