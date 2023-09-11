One of the most prominent experiences between human beings is grief. While the origins of the emotion may be different, the peculiarity of loss and the process that follows is something people share in, whether they realize it or not.
This binding, unseen force is one of the main themes explored in the Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Rabbit Hole,” which kicks off the company’s 2023-24 season on Friday.
Missy Moore, the play’s director, mentioned that Rabbit Hole’s cast of only five people lends itself to the work and enables her to coach her actors to dig deep, which is exactly what the performance demands. The play, written by David Lindsay-Abaire, made its Broadway debut in 2006 and proceeded to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007.
“Rabbit Hole is a journey into a family trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after the loss of their only child due to an accident,” Moore wrote in an email. “All people deal with grief differently, and one way of grieving is not better than another. This play grapples with this very idea beautifully.”
In an interview with Moore and the cast members, they frequently referred to the production as “not a tidy play,” meaning it’s exactly like grief — messy, non-linear and uncomfortable. Toddy Walters, who is playing the character Becca and works as a grant writer for nonprofits as her day job, described the play as a worthy piece of content that’ll take audience members on a journey and doesn’t shy away from an honest portrayal of grieving.
“In the author’s note [it said] this is not a play where all of the actors are crying all the way through it; that’s not how grief works. You move on, you get through the day, you move forward however you can,” Walters said. “The dialogue is very real. … There’s a whole spectrum of feeling in this play.”
Libby Rife, a retired teacher who is playing the character Nat, said anyone who’s been in a family should come see the play.
“Family dynamics are fascinating. We try to help each other and then we get into a fight, or we make fun of each other or we talk about each other. It’s just everything that drives you to being in a family. And also makes you flee. But it’s fascinating to watch it being played out on stage,” Rife said.
Three of the five actors are making their TRTC mainstage debuts: Mark Millhone as Howie, Brittany Cooke as Izzy and Ricky Perez as Jason. Behind the scenes but also new to TRTC are Kayla Henley, stage manager and dramaturge, a literary advisor or editor for the production, and Sara Malloy as one of the costume designers. Moore mentioned having newcomers in TRTC is part of what it’s all about for her.
“I love collaborating with creatives and it has been a blast to dive into this show with the entire cast and crew,” Moore wrote in an email.
Millhone is a professor in digital media at Colorado Mountain College when he’s offstage and said he was particularly drawn to audition for this play because of another shared element of grief: the tendency to shoulder the burden alone or silently.
“Coming to the theater, being here live together and sharing this experience is an opportunity to honor what we really all have in common, which are the challenges of life.” Millhone said. “To be able to face those challenges with heart and with humor I think is the lasting gift of this play.
As far as preparing herself for the role of Izzy, Cooke said it’s helpful hearing Moore reiterate that while theater can be therapeutic for actors, it isn’t therapy. The reminder is meant for the cast to continue taking care of themselves, on and off stage, since the emotional aspects of the production are so raw.
“A lot of me preparing myself for (my) character has been me listening to (the rest of the cast) on stage. Because I think that is what’s authentic, when you just listen to people and respond,” Cooke said, adding, “I listen to a lot of rock and roll as well before (rehearsals).”
Perez, who works in construction and was formerly a part of Sol Theatre in Glenwood Springs, said working with Moore makes him feel empowered and that’s what he hopes audience members will take away when coming to the show.
“I hope that people leave this show feeling empowered and capable of getting through many situations. I know that’s how Thunder River definitely makes me feel; well, Missy especially makes me feel empowered and capable to produce the show we want to produce,” Perez said.
Moore said in order to bring the arts to the Roaring Fork Valley community, she needs actors eager to work with her and dive into their roles as much as she needs audience members who will come out and attend the production.
“I wholeheartedly believe it takes a community to bring theater to the community. As collaborators and creatives we’re stronger together. I can’t do this alone and I can’t do this without an audience either.”
Tickets for Rabbit Hole can be purchased online at Thunder River’s website, thunderrivertheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 970-963-8200. The play debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will run for 11 performances (Thursdays through Sundays) through Oct. 1.