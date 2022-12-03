Aspenites gathered at Explore Booksellers on Thursday evening for a community conversation about the recent designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, honoring the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and also discussing what’s being done locally to fight for clean energy.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, son of a 10th Mountain Division soldier, led the discussion sponsored by Environment Colorado, a member of the nonprofit consortium that owns Explore. To celebrate the designation of the national monument, which was made official on Oct. 12 by President Biden, Poschman spoke about his father Harry’s time with the 10th Mountain Division, including stories that were written in a manuscript before he died 15 years ago. Poschman hopes the manuscript will be published soon.
“I’ve been diving back in on a little bit about the history of the 10th Mountain, and it’s fascinating stuff,” Poschman said. “He was part of the Mountain Training Group, which was a cadre of ski instructors who were hired to teach the generals and privates alike how to ski.”
Poschman’s father was a skier in California when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and when he heard about ski troops being established, he decided to apply. The application to join the 10th Mountain Division required three letters of recommendation and was no easy feat. When the 14,000 soldiers boarded a train to Camp Hale, they had no idea where they were actually going.
The ski equipment the soldiers used also required excessive training and skill, and the soldiers who served with the 10th Mountain Division stood out because they wanted to be at Camp Hale and on skis. Nina Gabianelli, vice president of education and programming at the Aspen Historical Society, said that above all, the soldiers were sportsmen.
“Most men were willing to go into war, but they were serving because they had to serve, whereas [those in] the 10th Mountain Division chose to serve,” she said. “They were adventurous, they were risk-takers — kind of describes people in Aspen here still today.”
Camp Hale was used as a base camp for soldiers who were not out training in the wilderness, and also housed volunteers and staff who were not soldiers. For more than a decade, Colorado legislators and groups tried to have the area designated as a national monument. Poschman said it’s important to recognize the amount of effort that went into getting the job done.
“We often think that things just happen fairly quickly,” Poschman said. “I think the idea to start doing this probably originated well over a decade ago, and the work done — you know, Sen. (Michael) Bennet presented it to Congress, I don’t know, four or five times. It’s been churning around for quite a long time.”
The national monument includes 53,000 acres of land. The designation not only will honor the legacy of the division, it also will protect the landscape and artifacts used by the soldiers and the Ute people who lived in the area before them. Will Roush, executive director of Wilderness Workshop, said the wetlands and forests in the area are important habitats for a number of species of wildlife.
“This national monument will protect all of those resources and values,” Roush said. “For folks who maybe are less familiar with what a national monument is, it’s protected status for federal public land in this country. We as a country first started creating national monuments in 1906 when Congress passed the Antiquities Act, and essentially delegated to the president the power to protect national monuments across the country and preserve these special places of our country’s heritage.”
Almost every president has enacted a national monument, Roush added, and there are several across Colorado, including the Colorado National Monument near Fruita and the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
Going forward, local climate agencies aren’t stopping their quest for federal protection at Camp Hale. Wilderness Workshop and other groups are also hoping for more protection of the Thompson Divide, one of four areas that would be covered by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act.
“Our organization and a number of folks have been pushing for protection [through the CORE Act] in Congress,” Roush said. “The other thing that the president announced at the proclamation and designation of the monument was in lieu of Congressional permanent protection for the Thompson Divide, the beginning of a process to create what’s called administrative mineral withdrawal, which basically means that for 20 years, all the lands in the Thompson Divide are unavailable for any sort of leasing or renting for oil and gas development. The ultimate goal in the community is to get permanent protection, but 20 years is pretty damn good.”
Over the next year or two, climate organizations will continue working to secure that protection. On Dec. 14, a public meeting will be held at the Carbondale Fire Station to discuss the proposed withdrawal. The meeting will start at 7 p.m., but from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wilderness Workshop will host a gathering at the Third Street Center in Carbondale to make signs and buttons before heading to the meeting to show support. More information about the events can be found at wildernessworkshop.org/events.
For more information about upcoming events at Explore, visit explorebooksellers.com.