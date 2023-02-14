Aspen Chapel Gallery’s next show, opening on Wednesday, is a photography exhibition centered around life in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The title of the show is “Here.” It features images by 12 local photographers documenting what life is like here, in this valley. The Chapel Gallery will host an opening reception for the participating artists on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and the exhibition will run through April 1.
This Chapel Gallery show is in partnership with the Aspen Community Foundation’s Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship. Established in 2015 in memory of Aaron Roberts-Gray, the scholarship supports male high school seniors from Glenwood Springs High School in the cost of attending college; 10% of sales proceeds and 20% of sponsorships acquired from the upcoming “Here” exhibition will go to the scholarship fund.
The show’s curator, Greg Watts, said that when gallery co-directors Tom Ward and Michael Bonds approached him about curating an exhibition, he knew that he wanted it to be about living in the valley.
Watts said this idea was not necessarily intended to be about the surrounding mountains, nor the skiing and hiking imagery commonly captured here, but more about focusing on “how we live here,” he said, and what makes this community.
“I wanted it to focus on how we live here, you know, the architecture, the landscape and socially — where people live and congregate and what they do,” Watts said. “You know, this place is a pretty diverse place, just in terms of the types of people who live here, and that's something I wanted to hopefully cover.”
Watts went on to explain that while skiing and other mountain and outdoor recreation largely contributes to what makes this area a great place to live, he said that on the other hand, the day-to-day life and the people who work here and travel up and down the valley, is sometimes a different scene.
A photographer himself, Watts decided for it to be an all-photography exhibition, which is something the Chapel Gallery hasn’t had in a number of years. The curator explained that each participating artist is given 10 feet of gallery wall space and it’s up to the photographer to choose how many works they display within that space. Watts was expecting at least 50-60 pieces in total for this show.
Among the exhibiting photographers, there are a few high school students included, noted Watts, who expressed the importance of having the valley’s youth represented in the storytelling of “Here.”
When it comes to the actual photographs featured in the exhibition, Watts said the dominant focus overall is on people — how people play, work, interact and exist in the Roaring Fork Valley community.
One of the participating artists, Michele Cardamone — who has been a professional photographer in Aspen for over a decade and specializes in portraiture — has captured portraits of 15 longtime community members. The people whom Cardamone photographed have lived in the valley since the 1970s and have helped shape the character and values of Aspen.
Cardamone’s portraits will be featured in “Here,” as will photographer Molly Briggs’ portraits, all of which were taken at night-time endeavors in the valley. Aside from a handful of the artists capturing the people of this place, other exhibiting photographers have taken different approaches to documenting life here.
Watts, for instance, is an architectural photographer who has lived in Carbondale for the past 20-plus years. His own work that’s included in the exhibit focuses on how the fabric of Carbondale has changed over time in both positive and negative ways, he said.
Since Watts has been photographing Carbondale for many years, he explained how he’s been able to compile older shots with more recent images of the town’s architecture to present a narrative in “Here.”
Watts said the show also features quite a few landscape photographs and images of places and moments in the valley, such as the Amtrak Train Station in Glenwood Springs and of the summertime rodeo events. The curator noted that one of the participating high school students photographed back-alley areas in the valley that people wouldn’t ordinarily see.
“I think we’ve got the whole valley hopefully covered,” Watts said. “And that was my goal — you know, it's just, how you document how people live here.”
Watts said he hopes the “Here” exhibition is, in part, a reminder to community members of the variety of life in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Just in our day-to-day busy lives, we don't pay attention to little details, and what’s nice about the medium of photography — it's an immediate thing but it also, in terms of the attention to detail, brings back memories,” Watts said. “That's what I wanted, that's what it was all about.”
The “Here” exhibition opens on Wednesday and will run through April 1 at the Aspen Chapel Gallery. Wednesday’s reception, from 4 to 7 p.m., is free and open to the public.