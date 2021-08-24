The Convergent Circus is aptly named — after all, lots of pieces came together to make it happen.
Ariana “Air” Gradow said she and Amy Kimberly had similar ideas for producing experiential theater completely separately from one another, but they each approached the other.
“I’ve always wanted to produce an immersive theater show. I emailed Amy, ‘I have this concept and I’d love to partner with Carbondale Arts,’” Gradow recounted.
Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, hadn’t seen the email when she reached out.
“It’s so ironic, she didn’t even see the email,” Gradow laughed. “And she called a meeting for me … and a few other people, and she came in and was like, ‘I want to produce a show, it’s an immersive theater concept.’”
Gradow, for her part, founded the Circus Collective, the largest circus gym in the state, according to her biography on the city of Aspen Recreation webpage — the Aspenite also taught a circus program locally.
“She also runs the Colorado chapter for Daybreaker, which is a global sober dance movement that just launched a national tour with Oprah Winfrey,” the website adds.
In short, Gradow’s network in the circus circuit is extensive, and it’s one she’s leaned on to bring to life her vision for the Convergent Circus, which kicks off during the Equinox, on Sept. 22.
The immersive theater experience whisks audiences to a series of fantasy lands connected by portals. No two shows are alike, as some people may linger in one area longer than in another, and the performances themselves may change from one half-hour to the next. But everyone will tour the elements — fire, water, air and earth — and confront the more heated, chaotic moments from the past near two years when faced with fire, have the opportunity to let go of what’s no longer serving them, find space for joy and hope in the more whimsical air element before finally coming back to the Earth, potentially emerging from the evening more grounded.
“I’m definitely pulling in some high-level acrobats and aerialists and performers,” Gradow said. “We have an amazing contortionist that tours with Govinda, she’s performed in massive shows. She’s amazing, she’s going to be in the fire element — she does fire contortions. We’re bringing in a TEDx speaker for the spoken word element. We’ve got a few local performers, and I’m also bringing in an aerialist from California. And hopefully we’re going to lock in a Cirque du Soleil aerialist — she’s kind of on the fence right now. But we try to work with mostly local artists because we want to support the local community.”
The event — with a performance run from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at 13 Moons Ranch in Carbondale — is designed to be an almost choose-your-own-adventure. Also serving as a fundraiser for Carbondale Arts, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary year, audiences will find themselves in a scene straight out of 1972 (the year Carbondale Arts was founded via the first Mountain Fair), where they can purchase tickets, maybe get a tarot reading and generally vibe out before entering the main portal into the show.
“We’re going to have a full ’70s theme: people putting flowers in your hair, we’ll have a VW bus, song, music … just really hippie vibes,” Gradow said. “And that’s where the audience gets their tickets. Once they get their tickets, they write what they’re ready to let go of, then they walk through this big portal that [local artists] Jason Caudill and Corey Summers are building.”
Gradow by her own admission is “obsessed with portals.” For this experience, once people have their tickets, they’ll choose how long they choose to linger in one element before entering another. Kimberly said that participants should expect the full evening to last anywhere between an hour to 90 minutes. While all ages are welcome, she emphasized the intensity of the fire element especially and suggested that, while parents are able to make their own decisions, a daytime experience may be better suited than one later in the evening, once night falls.
“Because it starts at 5 and goes until 9, you have changing light experience; you have light and darkness,” she said. Tickets are sold every half an hour to manage the flow of people. The opening and closing nights will include their own celebrations, in addition to the Convergent Circus program.
“It’s really an individual takeaway, but moments when we can bring people together to gather and honor the space that we’re in and the life and times that we’re living in, it just feels like that’s an important part of this experience, as well. And the Equinox is a really great time for people to gather and reflect anyway, so we didn’t want to miss that opportunity,” Kimberly said.
Putting on an event of such magnitude creates its own opportunity to bring community together, she added. Locals who want to get particularly involved are able to volunteer — which also offers them free access to the show. And for those who want to help fund the production, as well as the performers and artists, there’s an Indiegogo campaign to do just that.
“To do something like this, it’s extremely expensive. Especially with our artists who have had a year at least off from being able to really make some income, this is a way to at least create some income,” Kimberly said.
And on Monday, Gradow said the crew had confirmed the entertainment for the closing party Saturday night: Denver funk band the Copper Children will headline, and local bluegrass favorite Red Hill Rollers will open.
“It’s just a good opportunity to dance outside under the stars before we go into the colder, darker days of winter,” Kimberly said.