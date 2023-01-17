Carbondale Arts will continue its Salon series next weekend with a new event: “Optimism & Activism,” which showcases six artists from Iran, Nigeria, Mexico and the U.S. featuring poetry, music, dance, film, comedy and opera.
“For joy, for fun, for awakening — these insightful artists embody risk taking, by putting their voices out on a limb,” a press release from Carbondale Arts says. “Come be inspired by this one-night-only program.”
The Salon is an award-winning performance series featuring contemporary, classical, jazz, folk, world, spoken word, multimedia, dance and performance arts, according to the release. The series was founded in Philadelphia by composer Andrea Clearfield in 1986 and in Aspen by Andrea and Michele Kiley in 2012. The Salon has celebrated more than five years in Aspen with co-curator and host Alya Howe.
The Salon’s magic is in its diversity, according to the release, bringing the community a wide array of performers celebrating life through the arts. The series has been inspiring and touching hearts for years, connecting the audience to the artist and their art in an intimate setting.
“Optimism & Activism” is the second Salon event that Howe has curated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said in the release that she is excited about the dynamic lineup.
“Events are tons of work, and I sometimes ask myself why, or can I create an event where we listen, soften, expand and are inspired to believe and act on our dreams?” she said. “We need to be enlivened at the beginning of this new year.”
She added that the last year has been hard for her and for many others with soaring prices and wages remaining the same.
“As an artist, I believe in creating work about the politics of our times, and these artists dig deep into being human on Earth at this time in history,” Howe continued. “Laughing with life, dancing as an expression of personal exploration, of love, music, film, spoken word and movement to give a voice to the silenced. Perhaps also silencing the focus on ourselves and embracing the notion of ‘we, the people’ can make a difference to the outcome for generations to follow.”
Featured artists will include comedian A.J. Finney, songwriter Brad Smith, dancers Claudia and Erik Peña, author José Alcántara, composer and pianist Niloufar Nourbakhsh, and poet/spoken-word performer Uche Ogbuji.
"Optimism & Activism" will take place on Jan. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Launchpad in Carbondale. Tickets cost $25. Artist bios, tickets and more information can be found at carbondalearts.com.
Also coming up at the Launchpad is an opening reception for the 44th annual Valley Visual Art Show at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, which will feature 60 local artists in a variety of media. The event will take place on Jan. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tickets for the 12th annual Green Is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza: Mirror, Mirror are also on sale now and are selling quickly. The show will take place March 9 to 11. More news about the fashion show will be released in the coming weeks.
More information about both events is available at carbondalearts.com.