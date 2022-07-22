Not only is Mountain Fair the largest event within Carbondale Arts’ annual programming, it’s also considered as one of the most-anticipated and fun-filled festivals in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.
Carbondale Arts’ website declares Mountain Fair to be a “locally based, volunteer-run, non-sponsored festival that exemplifies the values of Carbondale: collaboration, creativity, education, volunteerism, curiosity and inclusion.”
Now in its 51st year, the fair will center around the theme “New Moon Magic,” incorporated into festivities held in Sopris Park with additional art vendor booths at Maker’s Park on Main Street. It’s all happening next weekend, Friday through Sunday, July 29-31.
Fair competitions, like cake- and pie-baking, bike and foot races, horseshoes, fly-casting and limbo will return. They provide a fun and lively atmosphere for participants and fairgoers alike.
New this year, and celebrated in conjunction with the Carbondale Clay Center’s 25th anniversary, is “Potter’s Throwdown Relay” on July 30 at 6 p.m. under the judging tent.
Emma Martin, programs manager at the Carbondale Clay Center, said eight teams of four participants each will compete in various pottery-making challenges to capture the fastest overall time.
The competition will introduce unique clay-throwing challenges, including blindfolded throwing; throwing using anything other than your hands (like elbows or feet); and making a pinch pot while wearing oven mitts.
No ceramic experience is needed to compete. However, Martin suggested, “If you don’t have experience, it might be helpful to watch a YouTube video or two, but not necessary.”
Prizes will be awarded for the most challenges completed in the fastest time and a potter’s choice prize for the best pot created through all the challenges.
Martin said the goal is to have fun and “some friendly competition — even for those who have not worked with ceramics before — to see the gist of [clay throwing]. It may get them interested in taking a class or two [at the Clay Center].”
Not a new event, but one that has been on hiatus, is the Jam Tent and the “Singer-Songwriter Competition.” Located in Maker’s Park along Main Street, the tent will host fun bands throughout the weekend, along with the revamped singer-songwriter contest .
Shanti Gruber, music director at Glenwood Springs Middle and High schools, has been a performer in the valley for about 15 years. She teaches private voice, piano and guitar lessons and has facilitated songwriting camps throughout the years.
She headed up the singer-songwriter competition at Mountain Fair from 2013 to 2018 and was asked to revive the event at this year’s fair.
Gruber will host the first round of the competition at Steve’s Guitars on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Participation is limited to 20 pre-registered performers, ages 16 and up.
Round two will have five finalists performing two original songs at the fair’s Jam Tent on July 30 at 12:30 p.m. Judges are local singer-songwriters or musicians who have been involved in the community in multiple ways through songwriting, Gruber said.
The winner will receive a gift certificate from Glenwood Music, a half-day recording session at Cool Brick Studios, and play two songs on the Mountain Fair Main Stage before Sunday night’s closing band, Ozomatli!
Gruber said other Jam Tent programming includes an open bluegrass jam. People are encouraged to bring an instrument and share a song. “Whether you want to listen to or play music, it’s another layer of experience for fairgoers,” she said.
For the kiddos, the Creative Canopy will include bilingual events led by local Spanish-speaking artists, including Andrea M.P. Harris, who is in charge of this year’s bilingual programming.
Harris explained that what’s new is the focus on bilingual and bicultural programming staffed by bilingual volunteers, including students from Bridges High School, where she is an English Language Development and art teacher.
“I want everybody to feel welcome, and if you feel welcomed, you want to be there and participate,” she said. She and others hope the emphasis on inclusion will be carried forward into other community events.
Each day will feature New Moon-themed activities, such as nocturnal creature mask-making and decorating; headpiece-making, decorated with stars and moons; and Waldorf School students assisting with the creation of brightly colored floral crowns.
“We were thinking about wearable crafts because it’s fun to see all these people with these cool little creative crafts walking around the fair,” Harris said.
On the Creative Canopy stage, Alejandra Rico will lead Spanish storytelling, and Gabriela Mejia will teach a Polynesian dancing and grass skirt-making class, concluding with a Polynesian dance performance.
A large-scale event like Mountain Fair cannot happen without hundreds of volunteers. Organizers are still looking to fill a few spots. Visit the Carbondale Arts website, carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair. A complete guide to contest registrations and all Mountain Fair events also can be found there.