This is the debut of Caught, the column that reports and recognizes people doing good things. Sometimes this may be as simple as witnessing a stranger pick up a piece of garbage while crossing the street (and emailing caught@aspendailynews.com to let us know), and other times it’s congratulating a community member for his or her notable contributions. Either way, there is a lot of good happening behind the scenes in the Roaring Fork Valley, and we want to share these moments—no matter how big or small—with you.
In this week’s happy news…
• The Aspen Thrift Shop is an all-volunteer-run organization that turns donated goods into grant money for local organizations. The recycled goods garner more than $600,000 for local nonprofits each year. The Thrift Shop hours, however, are unique. It’s open from just 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday through Thursday, which makes it hard for people who hold traditional work hours to shop there. On the first Tuesday of each month, the Thrift Shop stays open from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and now, thanks to volunteer/group organizer Lissa Ballinger, it’s open the third Tuesday during the evening as well. This means more donations can be sorted, more people can shop, and ultimately more money will be raised for good causes. The extended hours next month are March 3 and 17.
• Local resident Howie Mallory was recently hit by a car and sent to the emergency room at Aspen Valley Hospital where he was treated by local doctor Kim Levin. At the time, Howie and his wife were taking care of their young grandchildren while their daughter was out of town. After Dr. Levin helped care for Howie and assisted in getting him flown by helicopter to Denver for additional care, she spent the weekend looking after the grandkids so that Howie and his wife could recover in Denver. To be clear, this isn’t standard Aspen Valley Hospital operating procedure, but Dr. Levin went above and beyond for a family friend. (Submitted by reader)
• Recently, local resident Peter Grenney attended many, many meetings about the design for the new Aspen City Hall. After dozens of hours with staff and consultants, his ideas were seemingly brushed off. Instead of getting angry, he created a PowerPoint presentation with 3D renderings of a green skyway linkage between City Hall and Rio Grande Park and brought it straight to council chambers. Peter demonstrated action over complaining, solutions over criticism, and composure over anger. (Submitted by reader)
Do you have good news to share or someone to recognize? Did you witness a stranger performing a random act of kindness? Help us spread the word: caught@aspendailynews.com.