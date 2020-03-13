This is Caught, the column that reports people recognized for doing good things. Sometimes this may be as simple as witnessing a stranger picking up a piece of garbage while crossing the street and emailing caught@aspendailynews.com to let us know, and other times it’s congratulating a community member for their contributions. Either way, there are lots of positive things happening in the Roaring Fork Valley and we want you to know about them.
It’s been an interesting week in the Roaring Fork Valley, and the world. I haven’t seen a lot of kindness, and witnessed more of the opposite. But let’s all remember that we’re in this together. Instead of reacting out of fear, here’s a gentle reminder to do something kind for someone else, or the community.
One feel-good part of the week was the final official full-moon skin up Tiehack and Buttermilk on Monday night. Aspen Skiing Co. started opening the Cliffhouse for dinner and drinks in 2014 after the grassroots, unorganized parade of uphillers in previous years reached an untenable party pitch. In March 2013, a hiker broke his leg in the terrain park at 2 a.m. coming down from celebrating the full moon with friends. During the height of the revelry, patrollers reported picking up bags worth of strewn beer cans and party waste discarded from people the night before.
Instead of banning the festivities altogether, SkiCo embraced the atmosphere and opted to make it official, introducing live music, wok-fired food and free hot cocoa for those who made it to the summit early.
In the years since, it’s grown into a true community celebration. All kinds of people make their way up the mountain for the party, from seasonal Argentinian lifties skinning for the first time to veteran uphillers and their kids, also making their summit debut (shout out to 10-year-old Ryan Nitti!). On Monday, there were at least two different birthday parties going on—happy 40th, Ryan Bennett—and packs of friends eating dinner and sharing stories.
Inside the Cliffhouse, people drank IPAs and ordered from the grill. One chef reported serving more than 400 dinners that night. By 8 p.m., the moon was out and illuminated the ski, albeit a bit dicey with the freeze-thaw cycle. Dancing headlamps made their way down the mountain and organized fun was had by all.
Try telling your friends in another city that one of your favorite events is when people from all over the community hike up 1,800 vertical feet and share dinner in a humble lodge and then ski down in the dark. Seriously, try it.
In the decade and a half that I’ve lived here, uphilling has grown from a rogue activity to fully embraced by all walks of life and the resort that hosts us. There’s something magical about inching up Buttermilk on skis and looking over to see a line of LED lights bobbing up Tiehack too. Hoots and hollers fill the nighttime mountain air.
In retrospect, a gathering of 400-plus people may not have been the smartest decision, but hopefully we'll be able to continue enjoying the outdoors together—at a safe distance.
Do you have good news to share or someone to recognize? Did you witness a stranger performing a random act of kindness? Help us spread the word: caught@aspendailynews.com