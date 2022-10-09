Changing the tune about arts education in the schools

Whenever a local organization reaches out about doing some sort of partnership or project with his students, Bridges High School teacher Adam Carballeira’s answer is always the same: yes.
Carballeira has been teaching in the Roaring Fork School District for nearly 20 years. He is in his fourth year at Bridges — RFSD’s alternative public high school for students at risk of dropping out. He currently teaches English and social studies, as well as art and physical education classes. Or whatever credits the students need to graduate, Carballeira added.
The small school in Carbondale serves approximately 100 students ages 16-21, with a staff totaling fewer than 20 people, and the teachers are tasked with trying to be creative in how they capture their students’ attention, Carballeira explained.
“We’re always experimenting with different ways to engage these kids, who maybe have not been engaged in traditional school,” the teacher said.
So when Bridges switched up its schedule this year to incorporate a new experiential learning block in place of classes on Wednesdays, Carballeira found himself in the position of outreach this time.
“I reached out to a whole bunch of local nonprofits and people who’ve contacted me in the past, and I said, ‘Hey, we have this unique opportunity on Wednesdays now. Who wants to do something?’” Carballeira said.
The community responded — and specifically, nonprofit arts organizations. Carballeira has partnered with Aspen Film, 5Point Adventure Film and Aspen Words to each develop and apply an enriched arts-based curriculum over three separate six-week blocks at Bridges. Through these partnerships, the teacher is exposing his students to professional filmmakers and acclaimed poets, along with hands-on projects to take place in each block.
Yet, as Carballeira kicks off the 2022-2023 school year providing his students access to renowned voices in the arts, public schools nationwide are struggling to offer students access to any type of arts education at all.
Zooming out to look at these national trends in arts education, the common narrative is as follows: In times of economic distress, schools are faced with budget cuts, and arts programs are often the first to go. Now, in the midst of the pandemic’s resulting economic and academic challenges, cuts to arts programs in public schools across the United States have already taken course.
The Roaring Fork Valley seems to be an outlier to this nationwide trend of declining arts education. And in speaking with public school teachers like Carballeira — as well as district leaders and local players in the private sector of arts programming — the valley seems to be a microcosm of a successful model when it comes to arts education in schools.
Despite being a rural community, held to the same state and federal standards as all Colorado public schools, “arts education is not as endangered here as it is in other places,” as Carballeira puts it.
“If our school district tried to move away from arts education, there would be a huge pushback,” Carballeira said. “When there are budget cuts in this valley, we don’t cut the arts.”
The private-sector shield
Carballeira brought up the valley’s plethora of arts-focused organizations as being a potential buffer to arts-education threats. The teacher dove deeper to explain how it’s not just the mere existence of these local nonprofits and their collective support for youth arts programs that creates that shield; rather, it’s these organizations’ commitment to expanding their educational outreach components — and through intentional, responsive programming — that creates an effective interplay between the public and private sectors.
He mentioned Aspen Film’s Film Educates program as an example, explaining that the current six-week program at Bridges does not just entail screening movies — there is a dynamic curriculum that he and the Film Educates department have developed and are implementing inside and outside of the classroom.
Carballeira added that the subject matter for this particular course is not film, but geography. Through this innovative partnership, the educator is utilizing Aspen Film’s archive resources of international short films, as well as its relationships to professional filmmakers, to teach his students different cultures and geographies around the world.
While this coordination takes a lot of work as an educator, Carballeira said that by blurring the lines of what is school and what is life — and via the arts as a creative pathway to other school subject areas — the students’ self-identification expands beyond just being a teenager who is learning geography, but a citizen of this world who could become a filmmaker or an art critic or a poet. Applying the arts to other educational contexts expands students’ perceptions, the teacher emphasized.
“The more our local arts organizations can grow their educational components, the better for everyone,” Carballeira said. “The more that we can have those community organizations coming into the schools and that we can get our students out into the community, all of that makes the learning feel more relevant to the students, more purposeful.”
The hard part, then, becomes schools finding spaces in their schedules and in their curricula to open the door to this outside programming, Carballeira continued. While the Bridges teacher has made an effort to open his doors this year — in large part due to the alternative school’s new Wednesday scheduling — most arts nonprofits struggle to find that entry point into public-school scheduling.
But in the cases when an arts education department in a school does start to slip, having that local nonprofit step in to fill the void is game changing — especially in the present circumstances, under which school systems are strained by more than just budget cuts.
When Aspen School District’s longtime theater teacher announced she’d be taking a leave of absence, ASD Superintendent David Baugh knew it would be a challenge to find a replacement. Fortunately, Baugh had been in conversations with Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein about partnership possibilities ever since he stepped into his superintendent role over two years ago.
At the start of this school year, the district and Theatre Aspen launched a partnership to provide extensive in-school theater instruction to approximately 120 ASD middle and high school students. Theatre Aspen has not only filled Aspen High School’s theater department with staff and an array of course options — including a new Tech Theatre class instructed by visiting Broadway professionals — but the nonprofit has also instigated the first full theater curriculum program for Aspen Middle School students.
For a public school district to offer this caliber of in-school theater curriculum at a time when even extracurricular theater programs have been cut in public schools across the board is rare, Baugh said. Baugh — who was the superintendent for a school district in the Philadelphia area prior to taking on the position in Aspen — reflected that throughout his 15 years of leadership in the public school system, he’s seen many districts first cut arts programs when budgets get tight.
Being newer to the district, Baugh noted its rarity regarding its approach to arts education, crediting not only the community’s hefty investment in the arts but also the administrative and teaching efforts from within the schools. As an arts-education advocate himself, he said the district is in the process of furthering partnerships with other local arts organizations.
“We’re in the midst of merging stages to expand arts programming,” he continued. “We’re meeting next week with performing arts teachers to talk about what relationships we need to nurture and develop so we can grow partnerships like what we’ve done with Theatre Aspen, but in the fine arts and more performing arts.”
When it comes to ASD’s current community partnerships, Baugh mentioned that Jazz Aspen Snowmass supports the district’s band programming and brought up this past week’s poetry workshop project administered by Aspen Words at the middle school. With support from the Aspen Education Foundation, the literary nonprofit hosted three acclaimed guest poets to teach in-class instruction, reaching every English language arts class at the middle school.
When asked if he thinks arts nonprofits offer somewhat of a solution to cuts in arts education on the national scale, the superintendent’s short answer was, “Arts organizations connect the dots.
“I’ve been in super poor districts where the only way we could get arts programming into the classroom was in partnerships with arts organizations,” Baugh elaborated. “I see school districts partnering with local arts organizations as a national model; I see it as a model in Aspen and as a model for impoverished school districts all over Colorado and for school districts all over the country.”
Filling in federalism’s gaps
In the larger discourse happening around arts-education research, policy and reform, when local nonprofits and other community-based cultural organizations are brought into the conversation, they’re often mentioned as an endnote or sidenote — largely due to a question of funding and related issues around equitable access.
The Commission on the Arts, a multi-year project under the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, released a report in September 2021 titled, “Art for Life’s Sake: The Case for Arts Education.” The report includes prior research on the benefits of arts education, like its impact on improved standardized test scores and higher graduation rates.
Other studies have shown a causal link between arts education and critical thinking outcomes, increased tolerance and increased empathy, the report states, as well as the promotion of cognitive and noncognitive skills and social and emotional development.
According to the report, “A consistent finding accompanying much of the research on arts education is that students from historically marginalized backgrounds tend to experience greater benefits from arts education facilitated by schools, likely because they are more dependent on schools to provide essential arts-education experiences.”
Despite 15 years of studies and data indicating the benefits of arts education, and despite broad public support for in-school arts programs — the commission reports that 88% of America’s public agrees that the arts are an essential component of a well-rounded education — indicators document a persistent decline in access over the past three decades.
Many sources attribute schools’ decreased emphasis on the arts to the increased focus on subjects which are measured for test-based accountability. This significant cutback on in-school instructional time for the arts has been seen as a trickling effect of the federal government’s “No Child Left Behind Act” in 2001 — replaced by the “Every Student Succeeds Act” in 2015 under the Obama administration.
More recent dialogue around this issue of a declining access to the arts has centered around implementation barriers. This came up at last year’s virtual gathering led by the Arts Education Partnership — a Denver-based organization since 1995 that is administered by the Education Commission of the States and with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and U.S. Department of Education.
During the opening panel, research experts and practitioners in the field of arts education were posed with addressing the “what, who and how” that’s currently absent in public discourse about arts education. Moderating the talk was Sunil Iyengar, director of research and analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts.
Iyengar opened by inquiring, what are the untold stories in arts education — what stories are we failing to tell adequately through research?
Dr. Thalia R. Goldstein,one of the participating researchers who specializes in studying how theater-education classes conduct students’ social skills, explained her estimation that what’s missing in terms of research are the micro-level success stories of the communities, districts or classrooms in which arts education is actually happening and actually working, one way or another.
Goldstein went on to suggest that researchers should consider looking at those student-teacher interactions and parent-school interactions to analyze the content of that arts experience and decipher the flexible application areas that are happening in the microcosm, to potentially fill in gaps universally.
The now-told stories from the valley
Denae Statzer was hired last year as the Basalt High School art teacher. Embarking only on her second year, Statzer has grown the BHS art program to offer an advanced-level class for the first time, as well as take the Art I foundations class from three sections to five, she said. Statzer has also integrated an in-depth pottery and sculpture course into the alternating semester schedule for arts programming.
“The Roaring Fork School District allows us the freedom to make programs what we want them to be,” Statzer said. “So over the last year and into this year, I’ve been honing in to create an encapsulating 2D and 3D art program.”
Statzer explained how working to expand classes this year was not just due to the teacher’s own desire — it stemmed from a handful of BHS art students who had completed the highest-level class in the program and were looking for more.
Statzer said that once reaching the federal and state of Colorado curriculum requirements, there is still freedom to cultivate growth in an art program, and especially in a place like the Roaring Fork Valley. Despite the limitations coming off of COVID-19 restrictions last year, she talked of taking her students to arts centers — such as the Art Base, Carbondale Clay Center, Powers Art Center and Anderson Ranch Arts Center — and described these spots as “accommodating to a public school scenario.”
“This valley is really unique in the way we provide so many opportunities for our kids to be exposed to art, and I will do more of this because that’s my goal: to expose them to these things,” Statzer said. “We live in this small valley, but some of them have never been to the Art Base or the museum or Anderson Ranch … and if I can provide them with those opportunities, I’m going to.”
Statzer embarked on her own learning opportunity this weekend as one of the participating teachers in the Latinx Arts and Education Workshop at Anderson Ranch. On Saturday, the ranch hosted local teachers, administrators and other leading educators from the entire valley for a day-long, free workshop that included hands-on instruction from the ranch’s Latinx Visiting Artists, as well as a custom Latino arts curriculum program for the local educators to walk away with and bring back to their classrooms.
Spearheaded by Anderson Ranch’s Latinx Arts Community Leader and Children’s Program Coordinator Olivia Martinez, the curriculum centers around visiting Latino artists and their works and was designed with flexibility in mind. Though art-based, the curriculum’s lessons, methods and teaching materials are adaptable across subjects, grades and schools.
Anyone can now access and download the curriculum materials through the Anderson Ranch website. Implementation tools are provided.
Similar to the efforts of other arts organizations in the valley — and to the efforts of teachers like Statzer and Carballeira and to those of district leaders like Baugh — Anderson Ranch has taken an innovative approach in advancing access to arts education.
The Roaring Fork Valley is rich in resources, and the sheer per-capita number of robust arts nonprofits is among them. Not every community or region will be able to directly replicate what’s happening here, but at a time when school arts programs are once again threatened, and as arts-education research and reform undertake new narratives, perhaps there is something replicable — if not scalable — occurring. Many leaders working to reshape what’s possible in the local curricula hope so.