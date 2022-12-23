A lineup of holiday events coming to Aspen and Snowmass kicked off Thursday and will keep spirits high all season long.
Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, launched new culinary programming Thursday including après ski parties with Moët & Chandon and more, according to a press release. The parties will feature complimentary seasonal treats in the lobby and holiday offerings at the hotel’s restaurant, Stark’s Alpine Grill. The resort is set on becoming an après-ski destination on Snowmass Mountain this winter, according to the release.
“Moët on the Mountain is an outdoor dining and drinking experience complete with music from the best DJs in the valley,” General Manager Rudy Sharp said in a statement. “Guests can ski in from Fanny Hill directly onto the outdoor deck at Stark’s Alpine Grill. Featuring table seating, couches, firepits and décor, and drink specials from Moët Chandon, we are creating a comfortable respite from the slopes or a place to celebrate with friends. The lunch menu features delicious house made pizzas and pasta, fresh salads, Wagyu burgers, fresh seafood, oysters and more.”
The parties will take place daily from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the deck of Stark’s Alpine Grill until Jan. 8, when they will move to Thursdays through Sundays for the remainder of the season. In addition to a live DJ, Moët & Chandon specials and a full bar and lunch menu, the resort will also provide complimentary hot cocoa and cider stations with live music in the lobby from 4 to 6 p.m. throughout the season for a more mellow après scene.
To kick off the Christmas holiday, the resort will also host a breakfast with Santa today and Saturday at Stark’s Alpine Grill. The breakfast will feature candy canes, photo opportunities and more, according to the release. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas and operate during regular hours. On Christmas, guests can expect a special, seasonally inspired prix fixe menu.
NYE in Aspen
There is no shortage of options to ring in the New Year in Aspen, and newcomer Ponyboy Aspen, which opened Dec. 15 at the W Hotel’s speakeasy, will kick off 2023 with “A Night of Revelry” beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The celebration will feature live, genre-bending musical performances by DJ Ria Bird, DJ Lord Fascinator and Bunny Blake, a Colorado local, according to a press release. There will also be circus performances by world-renowned aerialists, stilt walkers, contortionists and fire performers.
“We’ve always rung in the New Year properly at Ponyboy. To celebrate this New Year’s Eve in Aspen, what could be better?” co-owner James Dorje said in a statement. “It will truly be a night for the ages: The champagne will be flowing, cocktails shaking as the disco ball turns and we dance the year away. Wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
Tickets to the event are on sale now and are selling quickly. Tickets cost $500 and cover an open deluxe bar, light bites and a Moët toast at midnight.