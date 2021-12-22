Artist, gallerist and curator Christopher Martin is expanding his horizons this winter season. On the brink of the new year, Martin is representing new artists, opening two more gallery locations and creating fresh work of his own.
Wednesday evening, Christopher Martin Gallery in Aspen will host an opening reception for an exhibition entitled “Expanding Horizons.” The group show, which will run through the end of January, features Martin’s new “Labyrinth” painting series and introduces works by world-renowned fine art photographer Mital Patel for the first time. Sculptor Paul Bloch and New York-based printmaker Matt Neuman are also included in the exhibition.
“To me, ‘Expanding Horizons’ is a little bit about where I am in my life and also what’s going on with my artwork,” Martin said. “And the artists I’m putting together for this show — their works have this consistency throughout what I feel like is a very high-quality presentation.”
The other part of “Expanding Horizons,” explains Martin, is the near opening of two new locations for Christopher Martin Gallery — one in Vail and the other in Houston.
With a longstanding gallery space in Dallas, and Aspen being his home base for more than a decade now, Martin mentioned that, when he was notified about the availability of both the Vail and Houston spaces within a day of one another, “it was fate.”
“I feel like the relationship between those four cities is so solid, you know, Dallas and Houston and Vail and Aspen,” Martin said. “So there’s this real symbiotic relationship as far as the Texans that come to visit the mountains going to either Vail or Aspen.”
As an artist who also owns galleries, Martin said that he understands the significance and excitement of being represented across four locations in four major markets. Emphasizing the importance of an art gallery’s “physical space,” he hopes to expose all four of these interconnected communities to high-quality, interesting artists.
“In my opinion, so much of the gallery business is the actual space — it’s the actual physical space that you walk into — and it needs to be very specific and very engaging,” Martin said.
In terms of the exhibition in the Aspen gallery space this winter, Martin said he’s curated a “more-focused show than normal,” aiming to give each artist and area its own identity.
While the gallery has represented Bloch in its artist program for the past three years and previously represented Neuman years ago, this will be Patel’s first exhibit with Christopher Martin Gallery and first time showing in Aspen, according to Martin.
“Mital is the new artist we’re bringing on, and his work is very expansive,” he commented. “He captures scenes from all over the world — beautiful mountain-scapes, ice scenes, Northern Lights — he travels all over.”
The internationally recognized nature and wildlife photographer has captured images from five of the seven continents, according to the artist’s biography, and Martin said incorporating Patel’s vast “colder-weather photography” was a natural feeling in terms of the season and notions behind “Expanding Horizons.”
Martin’s new “Labyrinth” series of paintings being showcased was inspired by mazes, and he describes the actual process of painting these pieces as “an unfolding of life.”
“We always seem like we’re in a bit of a maze, you know, and we’re trying to work our way through the next decisions and the next reactions to what you decide to do,” the artist said. “And so these paintings, they’re improvisational to a degree, but a lot of it is based on structure and then what you do with that structure and allowing for a lot of different interpretations through that.”
Focused on the manipulation, movement and patterns of water and pigment, Martin’s creative approach to these paintings differs from a lot of his other work, which he explained is more “gestural and painterly with a lot of brush work.”
For the Labyrinth series, Martin worked on large clear sheets of acrylic, intricately using water droplets across “70-80 layers” of paint to form changes in color and a “perception of contrast and composition.”
At his studio in Highlands, Martin — who is known for his signature painting techniques with acrylic materials — gestured to a pile of pieces he plans to throw out, explaining how, due to the nature of the acrylic material, once the product seals, “it’s complete and then it’s done.”
“It’s not like a canvas where you can go back to work on it and work on it until you feel like it’s done,” Martin said, pointing to one of the new pieces that has already sold to a client in Florida. “With these, there are little windows of time to make slight corrections, but generally speaking, everything kind of has to happen and be done the way you want it to be.”
The “Expanding Horizons” grand opening reception held at Christopher Martin Gallery in Aspen will run from 5-9 p.m. tonight and is free and open to the public.
“This is the first time that I’m going to get to see it all together,” Martin commented. “We’re wanting people to come and share the enthusiasm for what we feel is going to be a really special evening.”