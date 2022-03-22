Colorado Mountain College is hosting writer Craig Childs for three author talks this week in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.
Through CMC’s 2022 Common Reader program, the Colorado-based author will be reading and discussing his fascinating collection of personal essays entitled, “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild.”
The Common Reader events with Childs kick off this evening starting at 6 p.m. at the CMC campus in Rifle. On Wednesday, Childs arrives in the Roaring Fork Valley for an author talk at the CMC campus in Aspen at 10 a.m. and the CMC Spring Valley campus at 7 p.m. — which will also include a livestream option. All three author talks will be followed by a book signing, and the events are free and open to the public.
Originally published in 2007, “The Animal Dialogues” documents Childs’ profound encounters with wildlife around the world — from swimming with sharks off the coast of British Columbia to being chased through the Grand Canyon by a bighorn sheep — and what sets the author apart from other adventure enthusiasts is his desire to be invisible.
As stated in a CMC press release, “Childs stressed it’s not his goal to befriend the wild animals he encounters. They could be friends, but then again, they could not. Besides, it’s better if his subjects don’t see him at all.”
“I see them,” the author remarked in a prepared statement. “Sometimes they see me, but it’s better if they don’t. What I really want to be is invisible. I don’t want to be part of their story. If, for instance, a mountain lion sees me, the spell is broken.”
Childs, who is recognized for his prolific prose, vividly captures these uncommon encounters in such a way that, according to the release, “may inspire some to seek out wild animals and have the encounters that he’s had.”
With a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s degree in desert studies from Prescott College, Childs has authored over a dozen books about human migration, wilderness, archeology, nature and wild animals. He’s won the Orion Book Award, the Sigurd F. Olson Nature Writing Award, the Galen Rowell Art of Adventure Award and the Spirit of the West Award.
Among others, Childs’ writing has appeared in The New York Times, Outside Magazine and High Country News, and he is a commentator on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”
CMC’s Common Reader program invites communities throughout Colorado to join Childs in revisiting his adventures through “The Animal Dialogues.”
As a part of this year’s Common Reader program, CMC is also sponsoring an Art and Creative Writing Contest inspired by Childs’ book and author visits. The theme for all entries is “Animal Encounters” and submissions close April 15.