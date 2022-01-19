Following a successful summer of laughs, The Collective Snowmass presents another live comedy series this season. Across nine nights of shows, the series features a mix of national, regional and local comedians with different styles and stories, bringing an accessible and versatile comedic experience to the valley.
The Snowmass Live Comedy Series will take place on select Wednesday evenings through March 23, consisting of three local comedy showcases and six national headliners who are coming from Denver and other major cities, according to programmer Gena Buhler.
“As we were looking at how to program the series out, we were focused on this idea of there being a lot of amazing local comedians, not only in the Roaring Fork Valley but in Colorado in general,” Buhler said. “So, I wanted to explore the best programming that supported local comedians first and foremost, and then to also give those local comedians the opportunity to engage with national talent — that was the idea of the mixture.”
The winter programming kicked off last Wednesday with the first Local’s Comedy Showcase led by comedian TJ Kaiser and friends — which was a successful opening event, said Manager of The Collective Snowmass Sarah Sanders.
Sanders, who is a comedian herself and will be leading one of the local showcases on March 16, said she’s excited to curate, host and headline her own show in collaboration with Buhler and community-based comedians.
The other local showcase will be led by Michael Robinson on Feb. 23., and while the headliner performances are $10, these local showcases are free with reservations required.
“The local shows do really well because we don’t have that many opportunities to perform in public spaces, so all of the local performers’ friends and networks come, which makes for a different vibe than our ticketed shows,” Sanders said. “They’re both great in different ways, and it’s cool to see it all come to life.”
The first ticketed show is tonight with Denver-based comedian, teacher and published author Chris Voth. Voth has appeared on the “Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Comics Unleashed” and was also chosen for the prestigious Great American Comedy Festival.
Consensual Improv, the valley-based improv comedy troupe, will perform on Jan. 26, followed by the award-winning comic Nancy Norton on Feb. 2. Norton, who lives in Denver and was also featured in The Collective’s summer comedy series, was the first woman to ever win the Boston Comedy Festival in 2018.
Winner of the 36th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition, Vancouver-based comedian Dino Archie takes the stage Feb. 9.
Coming to the valley from Washington D.C. for the show on March 9 is Josh Adam Meyers, creator and host of “The Goddamn Comedy Jam.”
Last but not least is Los Angeles-based writer and comedian Sarah Tiana on March 23.
In finding the best comics to travel to the valley for the series, Buhler was keen on bringing in performers who would not insist on having their own supporting acts. The reason for this, she explained, was to provide local comedians with opportunities to engage on the stage every show night, whether opening, hosting or working with these renowned names in the comedy arena.
“The comedians we’re bringing in are so open and supportive of our community and our performers, and as local comedians, to be exposed to that level of talent is so exciting,” Sanders said. “It’s just a really unique experience, and I don’t think it would’ve happened without Gena’s mastermind behind the series.”
Buhler, who was the previous executive director at the Wheeler Opera House, said she’s been programming different levels of talent for the past 15 years. From touring shows as an agent in New York City, to spending years working between the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Vail and the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Buhler said she’s focused on figuring out what best fits a community.
“I come from this artistic background in looking curatively at communities and really trying to know the community — what works and what doesn’t work — so that the programming I put forward matches,” Buhler said. “And by that I mean, it does well financially and it also helps to grow the audience, as well as grow what the community is expecting from arts, culture and entertainment itself.”
In curating this comedy series at The Collective, Buhler said a gap is being filled in terms of engaging locals and visitors in affordable, high-quality comedy shows, as well as providing local comedians with a performing platform and exposure.
Buhler also emphasized that every local comedian has a different style. While some will make “really funny, quirky observations” about their experiences living in Aspen or something that they do within the valley, others, like Sanders, take a more universal approach. These diverse styles, Buhler said, make the shows funny and fantastic for not only local audience members, but visitors in the crowd as well.
“Sarah’s style really focuses on telling a story and looking at life in general. It’s not the ‘I live in Aspen and this is my Aspen story,’” Buhler said. “I like her comedy because it has a story that carries through — one that the audience can follow and can then get to know Sarah in a way.”
Sanders, who worked under Buhler’s leadership at the Wheeler prior to stepping into her managing role at The Collective, said she fell in love with comedy during her time working alongside Buhler in programming events such as Aspen Laugh Festival.
“When I came over here to The Collective, it was just a natural next step in wanting to continue to do comedy in our community,” Sanders said. “I’m just thrilled that we have a space where we can get people laughing.”
Sanders said she plans to continue the Snowmass Live Comedy Series as an annual recurring event in both the summer and winter seasons, and she’s proud of her “small but mighty” team at The Collective for making it all happen.
“We’re not out of the COVID weeds yet and I think people really need this break in their weeks to laugh, and to be able to offer it at an affordable price and consistently is really important to our guests and our local community,” Sanders said. “They say laughter is the best medicine, and I truly couldn’t agree more. This is the highlight of the events I put on in a week for sure.”
All comedy shows begin at 7:30 p.m. at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Village. With a capacity of 70 people per show, advance reservations are required. Reservations and tickets are available on The Collective Snowmass website.