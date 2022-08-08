Among the Roaring Fork Valley’s robust festival lineup, a particular art form has been missing: plein air painting — which simply means painting outdoors, but there’s nothing simple about it. Snowmass returns the high-caliber artistry to the valley’s festival roster this week, presenting its first-ever Plein Air Art Festival.
Eighteen Colorado-based artists arrived in Snowmass today and will spend the next five days capturing the natural landscapes of the area. Their finished plein air paintings will be displayed at the Collective Rink in Snowmass Base Village on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited to come view the works — which will be available to purchase on-site, right off the easel.
From 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, there will be a welcome reception at the Snowmass Chapel for the incoming artists, where their canvases will be stamped by the Snowmass Arts Advisory Board to ensure reliability. In the days following, the artists are free to paint anywhere within 40 miles of Snowmass Village, and they can create however many works they choose.
The inaugural festival was spearheaded by a woman named Diane Oshin — who, in recent years, became a part-time resident of Snowmass Village and currently lives between the Roaring Fork Valley and New York. Oshin and her husband were roadtripping across Colorado in the summer of 2019 when they stumbled upon a plein air festival in Telluride. In viewing the art and speaking with the artists, Oshin became fascinated with the plein air approach.
“A plein air artist paints the entire painting outside, unlike taking a photo of the landscape and going back to the studio,” Oshin said. “These artists … they’ll go out at dawn and stay out till dusk.”
“En plein air,” the French expression meaning “in the open air,” enables the painter to better capture the sensory details of a particular landscape — from the changes in lighting and weather to the emotional tapestry felt by the artist throughout the process.
Oshin joined the Snowmass Arts Advisory Board in January 2021, and at the first meeting, she asked her fellow board members if a plein air festival existed in the area. Aspen used to host an annual plein air festival, attracting artists from across the country, but the national event has not commenced in five years.
Determined, Oshin worked with the board, Snowmass tourism companies, artists and friends to bring a plein air festival back to the valley. Having been a publisher at Time Inc. for 20 years, Oshin said that she operates with a “consumer-focused” mindset when trying to make something happen. In the case of planning a plein air festival from scratch, Oshin’s focus has been on the participating artists.
“I’ve learned that when you do something, you need to talk to the people who it’s serving,” Oshin said. “So, my focus has been artist based — if it doesn’t work for the artists, then it doesn’t work at all.”
Oshin was put in contact with local artist Tammie Lane, who has been practicing the plein air approach for more than 35 years and travels the world for festivals of this nature. In fact, Lane just returned to the valley from Ireland, where she was participating in Europe’s largest plein air painting festival, called Art in the Open.
“I’ve been pushing to bring back a plein air event in our area for years now,” Lane said. “I’m tickled pink that we’re doing one and grateful that Snowmass took it on.”
When planning the Snowmass festival, Lane — who is also participating in the event — helped educate Oshin on the artists’ needs and other festival logistics. They decided to stage it as an invitational in order to bring in artists of the same caliber. Rather than doing a “Quick Draw” — which means the artists complete a piece within a certain timeframe, typically 90-120 minutes — the artists are able to paint all day, every day.
Oshin said that one of her friends created a document that serves as a guide for the incoming artists, listing suggested locations to paint in the 40-mile radius. Through networking and speaking of the event at town meetings, Oshin was able to find local residents who are opening their homes to these incoming artists. Timberline Condominiums in Snowmass Village is also hosting a handful of the plein air festival participants.
In terms of additional financing, Oshin was granted $10,000 from the Colorado Arts Relief Fund — which has gone toward providing each artist with triangular unit displays, hooks, aprons and other supplies, she said. Oshin also hired a judge, named Susie Hyer, who is an award-winning plein air artist in Colorado.
There will be an awards ceremony on Saturday morning for the artists, with monetary prizes ranging from $1,250 (best in class), to first-, second- and third-place recognitions, as well as multiple merit awards.
Oshin said she hopes the Plein Air Art Festival will be an “additional touchpoint” for the Snowmass community and most importantly, she hopes the event is beneficial for the artists.
“Snowmass does a great job in creating activities for the community and for tourists, but my profound hope is that enough people come and purchase art so that this is successful for the artists,” Oshin said. “Because all of this work will be for nothing if people don’t come and buy the art.”
Lane added that plein air festivals are very well received; by seeing this type of art, people become aware of the beauty of a surrounding landscape, she said.
“It’s a great opportunity for artists to paint in a beautiful location and for art buyers to come buy it right off the easel,” Lane said. “It’s a widening of what we offer here in the valley.”