CUT
HED
SUB
JUMP
Organizers aim to present a plan to city council in January
The city of Aspen took its first step on a new artistic journey with its public art installation in June. This took form as a temporary street mural painted on pavement outside of the Wheeler Opera House by community members and Aspen Ideas Festival attendees.
Moving forward, the Aspen Public Art Plan seeks input to shape a vibrant public art plan for all.
Sarah Roy, executive director of the Red Brick Center for the Arts, announced two events for community members to engage in the conversation about the art plan. Meetings are slated at the Pitkin County Library from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and at the Aspen Art Museum from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20.
“We are asking the community, how do you want public art to represent Aspen and the values that are important to our community? I'm a big advocate that art can do so much — it can serve so many roles and build community,” Roy said.
According to the Americans for the Arts’ Public Art Network Council, cities gain value through public art — cultural, social, and economic value. Public art is a distinguishing part of our history and our evolving culture. It is freely accessible.
In a process that began in March, with the Aspen City Council approving a contract between the city and consultants to begin designing a public arts plan, Roy shared, “We're in the fun part now; that aspirational visioning time where we can say, in a community where we know that arts and culture mean so much to us: How do we want public art to be a part of our rich arts and cultural community?”
Over the coming months, Roy will be actively reaching out to local organizations and community members to gather input from stakeholders and encourage participation in the community input process.
“We’ve been hearing from the community and organizations that people want more art in our public space,” she said.
With that in mind, Roy stressed the need for strong community engagement, and to encourage participation, people are invited to join focus groups or fill out an online survey on the Aspen Community Voice webpage at aspencommunityvoice.com.
After input has been gathered this fall, the consultants and visioning committee will distill the information into a draft plan. In November, that draft will undergo an iterative process, going through multiple cycles of refinement and improvement based on additional public feedback. The target timeframe for a final public arts plan to be presented to the Aspen City Council is early January 2024.
The August and September community engagement events are intended to be multifaceted and include educational components.
“At these open houses, whether you know a little bit or a ton about public art, or whether you're super passionate about the arts, or you're just kind of curious, these are great events to come out to because you'll be able to learn about public art and then share your ideas and your thoughts on it,” Roy said.
The Wednesday event at the Pitkin County Library will include free root beer floats for attendees.
A Public Art Network Council green paper included this observation: “Carefully conceived public art installations and environments, rich with connections to our history, the natural world or the ephemeral quality of life, help make places of meaning within a community. … The best of public art can challenge, delight, educate and illuminate.”
“We wanted to get as many voices involved in this process because arts and culture mean so much to us and the soul of Aspen,” Roy said.