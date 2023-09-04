Carol Prieur is a world-renowned ballet dancer — a performer for the past 28 years and counting in the Compagnie Marie Chouinard, a Montreal-based dance company.
In a recent interview, the 53-year-old said despite all of her training and experience as a mature dancer, she continues to be challenged by Chouinard’s choreography and is still learning from her, even after having performed some of the same works now for almost three decades. Chouinard is director of her namesake dance company.
“I think that’s one of the reasons I’m still here, 28 years later, is because … the work has the room for you to continue. I’m still learning. We just performed the ‘Rite of Spring’ … a couple of nights ago, and it’s a piece I’ve been doing for 28 years but I’m still learning it,” Prieur said.
The Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will bring Prieur and the Compagnie Marie Chouinard to the Aspen District Theatre on Tuesday. The centerpiece of the performance is expected to be Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” a ballet and orchestral work which premiered in Paris in 1913.
Chouinard’s dance troupe previously performed in Aspen in 2017, an event AFSB Artistic Director Tom Mossbrucker calls “a huge success.”
“Marie Chouinard is an icon in the dance world. … I have always been enthralled by the rawness of her work and the deep connection with her dancers. It is rare for an artist of today to have such a unique voice,” Mossbrucker wrote in an email.
When you picture a ballerina, clean lines, ultimate poise and perfected choreography come to mind. Chouinard spins that on its head by working to create a more authentic reflection of humanity through her company’s dancers. Kathleen Reed, marketing associate for ASFB, said the contrast to traditional ballet in Chouinard’s work is what makes her company’s performances so compelling.
“Her creations are more of a celebration of the quote, unquote uglier parts of humanity, but find the beauty within that. It’s very jarring, sharp, sometimes contradictory to the music that’s playing. She really celebrates the reality of what it is to be human and the human experience, and shows that through her dance,” Reed said.
Prieur noted Chouinard’s direction for dancers’ attention to detail when performing in ways that other choreographers may not focus on.
“There’s a consciousness throughout our training and the work that we do that awakens the awareness of the whole body. You know, we’re even thinking behind our ears and under our armpits. … All the landscape of the body becomes a potential of communication, of expression,” Prieur said.
Similar to any dance company, there’s a uniformity and synchronicity to the movements on stage. However, Prieur said Chouinard allows dancers ownership of the work and for their individuality to shine through, which creates a whole other dimension to the pieces.
“As we change too, you’re able to approach it constantly in a new way. That’s what I find the most enriching about the company is that, yes, we’re dancing but we’re learning the artform of … being an artist within the work,” Prieur said. “Of how to take something and then own it, represent it … but also arriving as an individual within it, too.”
Mossbrucker is looking forward to seeing “Rite of Spring” performed again live.
“I have seen this seminal work countless times and each time it delivers a lasting emotional impact,” Mossbrucker wrote. “The Stravinsky score is magnificent.”
When Prieur was asked what attendees of Tuesday’s performance should expect, she laughed and suggested they instead have zero expectations.
“It’s really an invitation to not come in with an expectation, but to come in with a curiosity of what are we going to discover. … I don’t think Marie wants people to expect anything,” Prieur said.
While rehearsing and training as a company is one thing, Prieur noted that performing for audiences does have an impact on the works themselves, although the choreography stays the same. By coming into the theater and allowing yourself to authentically experience the performance, the piece transforms past the dancers and offstage as well.
“The work really happens on stage. … On stage, that’s where the art form really comes alive. It’s the exchange between the audience. … It’s with the eye of the audience that something else happens, there’s another magic,” Prieur said.
Reed made the point that even if individuals don’t consider themselves “dance people,” that shouldn’t prevent them from attending the show. The performance is one of two for the Fall in Love with Dance festival by ASFB, but even someone who’s unfamiliar with the medium will be able to exit the theater with a new perspective on the artform after having shared in the experience of the performance with the dancers and others.
“I think the beauty of live performance is that no matter what you’re seeing, the live performer is going to bring something unique onto that stage. … I think that trying out a couple of shows that we even bring to these cities, you know you might not love every one of them but the beauty of what we bring is going to be … vastly different every single time,” Reed said.
Tickets are available for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. performance at the Aspen District Theatre and can be purchased online at aspenshowtix.com, by phone at 866-449-0464 or in person at the venue.