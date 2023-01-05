Following a six-week closure in the offseason, Local Coffee House reopened its doors in mid-December with a new conceptual model in place.
Before the temporary closure, Local stood as a coffeehouse, hangout spot and restaurant concept, serving breakfast and lunch daily. Over the past couple weeks since reopening, the coffee shop has been operating on a leaner staff and shorter hours, serving takeout coffee drinks and pastries.
Simplifying the business model in this way has allowed for co-owners Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter to lower Local’s coffee prices — by a significant amount compared to the summer menu — as well as raise the pay for their employees, Olson explained.
Olson said there seems to be confusion in the community about the conceptual and logistical changes within the space that houses Local Coffee and its neighboring Here House club — a members clubhouse which also is co-owned by Olson and Carpenter.
As to what’s been happening within the dual-concept establishment, here’s Olson’s answer: It’s innovation, for the betterment of Aspen’s local community.
Yet, the owners’ efforts have not been reciprocated by their landlord, Tony Mazza — who expressed that he is “outraged” by the changes that have occurred in his 614 E. Cooper Ave. building space.
“They have totally misled me — what they’re doing is a breach of their lease; they are in default of their lease,” Mazza said. “I rented this to them below market and extended their lease based on the premise that this would be a business like Local, open to locals.”
The new models
Mazza, who is a partner at M&W Properties in Aspen, said his office has received numerous complaints about the business’ changes, particularly concerning the Local Coffee side of things.
He stated that he did not permit, nor did he encourage, the proprietors to shut down Local in the first place. The landlord emphasized that the coffee shop and eatery was always meant to be in service for locals and that he’s been fine with the adjacent private club concept, as long as Local kept its open-to-the-public restaurant and coffeehouse status.
“I was OK with the dual-concept space, as long as where Local was, remained like Local — a restaurant and coffee shop for the locals,” Mazza said. “They changed it for their own economic benefit; they’ve discouraged people from going in there, and they never told us they were going to do this.”
Olson explained that the decision to change Local’s concept followed an overwhelming summer season at the coffee shop — which saw lines out the door, broken-down coffee machines and a burnt-out staff, she said. The conceptual changes are also a result of Aspen’s “radically changing economics,” she added.
“We, as a town, have some challenges,” Olson said. “It’s a situation where all these forces affecting Aspen either are gonna end up with us out and something totally non-locally serving in, or we’re all going to have to just ride through some innovation and experimentation and figure out the best way to serve locals in the long run.”
Olson and Carpenter took the coffee shop’s six-week hiatus to sit down, reassess their mission and come up with a model for a coffeehouse and shared membership space that would work, Olson said, under the current circumstances and future direction of what it looks like to run a small business in Aspen.
“It’s like, how do we find a balance where the locals are happy, the employees can live a good life, the owners are not working for nothing, you know, and the landlord is helping support the transition of Aspen into something different but good for locals — that, to me, is the formula,” she said.
After ironing out some kinks, Local Coffee is now going to be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, Olson said, with open seating offered in the coffeehouse until noon and then takeout from noon to its 2 p.m. closing time.
The owner added that starting this week, hot grab-and-go bites — such as burritos and other breakfast items — will join the new Local Coffee menu. She then mentioned that the coffee shop on Monday (Jan. 9) will hold an official reopening event where people can enjoy free coffee throughout the day.
In Local’s neighboring Here House club, new amenities and programming have been incorporated into the clubhouse over the past few weeks.
The proprietors have hired a chef to curate a rotating menu that is offered to Here House members and have brought on bartenders and local musicians to head the afternoon après hours at the clubhouse.
Also activated now in the clubhouse are evening events, which are scheduled on a weekly basis from Wednesday-Saturday. The lineup includes a speaker series, DJ sets, live music, workshops, trivia nights and more. All the events are free for Here House members, and some are free to the public — though most will require a $20 cover charge for nonmembers, unless someone is attending as a member’s guest.
A social membership option — which is $90 a month for locals and includes free access to all of the programming, daily locker storage and food and beverage deals for bringing guests to events — has been added to the existing types of Here House memberships: the working membership (at $2,400 a year) and the patron ($4,800 a year).
Olson said that in the last month, around 60 people have jumped at the new social membership and more patron members have been joining the club, too. She explained how a growing balance between the wealthier, longtime-involved Aspenites and the “younger go-getters” serves to maintain the club’s philosophy.
The owner emphasized that Here House was always purposed to be a mix of forward-thinking people in town — no matter their net worth or age — in order for the club to carry the “real Aspen feeling,” she said.
“A lot of locals have realized what a great model this is because they can be part of a member space that really serves them as locals,” Olson said. “But it’s almost so innovative that it’s getting lumped in with some of the other private clubs, like Casa Tua and Mountain Club, which are completely different.”
The term “private club” in Aspen is so loaded, she continued, to the point that “no one can see past it.” The proprietor argued that Here House is different from what most people think of when they think of a private club.
“We’re more of a member space, it’s like a co-op — everybody pays to share the rent and then people can relax here, they can bring friends, they can work or use it as a social place,” Olson said. “It’s like, really trying to bring the good life to locals and have them get to have a taste of what has been inaccessible to them.”
Open to input
With the club’s new members and amenities, and with the coffee shop’s lowered prices and simpler service model, she expressed how she hopes the community at-large, as well as her landlord, will support the business innovations.
Yet, with the disputes voiced by Mazza still circulating, there are more conversations to be had between Olson and Carpenter and their landlord. Mazza mentioned that they’re scheduled to meet about the matter at the beginning of next week.
“They would not have a problem with me going forward as long as they operated it just as Local was,” Mazza said. “If they came to me and said, ‘We’ll go back to Local,’ they’d be in compliance with their lease and all would be good.”
Olson expressed that sustainability, longevity and serving locals first are at the heart of her mission for Local Coffee and Here House, and for those things to happen in the climate of this town today, the dual-concept establishment must undergo this period of “tinkering,” she said.
“We’re trying to be innovative, like what would it take to create a truly sustainable coffee shop for this community? — you can’t do it the old way, you have to go back to the drawing board and try to come up with something different,” Olson said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do, and it’s a work in progress — we’re tinkering, we’re very open to feedback and seeing how things go — but we do know that what we were doing will not work and won’t be done again. It can’t be done again.”
Olson noted the battles faced by local Aspen business owners right now in general. She discussed balancing the increased rental rates and skyrocketing supply costs, while still being able to pay staff a livable wage in a pricey resort town and, in her case, serve coffee at affordable prices catered to local residents. Olson also brought up the handful of chain coffee shops entering Aspen’s arena.
“We still will not make one penny on this coffee shop and we’re keeping it open, so things are going to be experimented with, and you can get mad and stop coming in, and then you’ll have a gallery or a high-end restaurant that ends up here, because we’ve raised the value of this place,” Olson said. “Perfection is really not on the table, so if it’s not perfect, you have to compare it not to what it was, but to what will follow if it’s not supported.”