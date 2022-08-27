In celebration of its one-year anniversary on Sept. 23, The Arts Campus at Willits is hosting a series of community events, including live music and an outdoor children’s show.
The mix of ticketed and free programming will take place at TACAW on Sept. 23-24 to celebrate the art campus’ first birthday, a news release says.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since we opened TACAW,” Executive Director Ryan Honey said a prepared statement. “What an incredible trip around the sun we have had. I am so grateful to our donors, board, staff and audience for supporting our nonprofit whose mission sustains a connected, engaged and inspired community.”
The weekend will kick off Friday evening with a special First Birthday Fête fundraising event from 5:45-7:30 p.m. The Fête will feature a craft cocktail hour, followed by a three-course dinner and wine pairings curated by Epicure — TACAW’s culinary partner running the art center’s Tabl Cafe concept. A performance by Grammy-winning New Orleans pianist Jon Cleary will close out the night.
The fundraising event will serve as an overall celebration of TACAW’s first year and offer a “sneak peek” at programming for year two, according to the release.
“Exciting new opportunities to support this critical community asset will also be revealed,” the release states.
Tickets to the Fête are $250 per person and include a seat at Cleary’s concert, post-dinner. The show begins at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:30 p.m. For those who don’t attend the fundraising dinner, individual concert tickets are available at the price of $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the show.
TACAW’s birthday festivities will roll into Saturday with a free outdoor children’s show starting at 1 p.m. on the lawn. A Colorado-based ventriloquy troupe will perform “The Greatest Show on Earth,” an act combining puppets, magic and ventriloquism into a storytelling format. The lively tale incorporates a multitude of fun characters — including a trained seal, juggler and clown — with lots of audience participation and music, the release says.
The outdoor family fun continues into Saturday afternoon with “Songs on the Lawn” from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a lineup of live music by singer-songwriters to be announced soon.
The Motet, a funk-jazz music group based out of Denver, will take the TACAW stage on Saturday night as the closing act to a celebratory weekend. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance ($17 for TACAW members) and $30 on the show date.
“We can’t wait to celebrate our birthday with Jon Cleary, The Motet and more fantastic artists,” Honey said. “It will be a weekend to remember that will set the stage for another year of inspiring programming at TACAW.”
For registration details, tickets and more information, visit tacaw.org.