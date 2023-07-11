A significant performance is taking place this week as part of the Aspen Music Festival and School’s summer season.
On Thursday night at Harris Concert Hall, conductor Nicholas McGegan and pianist Awadagin Pratt will collaborate for the first time before an Aspen audience. The concert, titled “A Baroque Evening with Nicholas McGegan,” will start at 6 p.m.
McGegan has been coming to AMFS for over 20 years and is an audience favorite at the festival. He has been named “one of the finest baroque conductors of his generation” by The Independent and “an expert in 18th-century style” (The New Yorker).
On Thursday, he’ll be conducting a mostly Bach program that will feature Pratt, an acclaimed pianist, in both a Bach keyboard concerto and a special performance of composer Jessie Montgomery’s new work, “Rounds for piano and string orchestra,” which Pratt himself commissioned.
“The Jessie Montgomery piece is not only a new piece, it's also a piece by a woman, which is terrific, but every other piece is by a long dead male, one of the best around: Johann Sebastian Bach,” McGegan said. “So the context, if you like, will be to set Jessie's piece with a very similar orchestral piece, the piano concerto in A by Bach. … It's wonderful to mix it up with modern music and to have the same soloist in one of the Bach pieces and in the Jessie Montgomery [piece.]”
In addition to Pratt performing the keyboard concerto and Montgomery’s “Rounds,” the program will open with “Sinfonia in D major, BWV 1045,” an orchestral work written down by Bach that survived only as a fragment.
McGegan noted how his friend, Robert Levin — a musicologist and composer who is credited with completing a number of unfinished compositions by Mozart and Bach — has finished the Bach sinfonia. Levin’s completed version will be performed for the first time ever in the upcoming AMFS Baroque Evening concert, McGegan said.
The concert will close with Bach’s iconic choral work, “Magnificat,” which is coming up on its 300-year anniversary this fall, McGegan said. The AMFS performance will feature a chorus of singers from the Aspen Opera Theatre Vocal Arts program.
McGegan said that he’s nearly always working with composers who are long dead, and so to get to incorporate the new piece by Montgomery — who, at only 41 years old, is one of today’s most notable composers and whose works are in high demand — into the Baroque Evening concert is indeed a moment.
For Pratt, this marks his return to the Aspen festival since his first and only other appearance back in the early 1990s. He said that the AMFS concert will be his 23rd or 24th time to perform Montgomery’s “Rounds” — which is her first-ever work composed for solo piano and was written for Pratt — since its world premiere last spring.
“So I’m performing, what will be the Aspen premiere, a work that was written for me by Jessie Montgomery for piano and string orchestra, which premiered last March,” Pratt said. “It's important, new and, you know, there are a lot of works for piano and orchestra, there are not as many for piano and string orchestras, so it's a nice addition by a very popular and very fine composer to that genre, and I'm happy to be able to bring it to Aspen.”
Recognized today for his musical insights and dynamic style involving performances in recital and with symphony orchestras, Pratt began studying piano at the age of 6 and took up the violin shortly after. He attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music, where he became the first student in the school’s history to receive diplomas in three performance areas: piano, violin and conducting.
In 1992, Pratt was the first Black instrumentalist to win the prestigious Naumburg International Piano Competition. He has since played numerous recitals and appeared in many orchestral performances at major venues throughout the United States and has been a conductor for several programs internationally.
Pratt lives in Cincinnati, where he is the professor of piano and artist-in-residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. This month, he looks to join the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s faculty as a professor of piano, as well. Pratt also is the founder and artistic director of the Art of the Piano festival.
In recent years, Pratt commissioned seven composers — Montgomery among them — to compose works for piano and string orchestra or for solo piano, string orchestra and the vocal ensemble, Roomful of Teeth. He explained how these select composers were tasked with drawing inspiration from a stanza from T.S. Eliot’s epic poem, “Four Quartets.”
“And so that was sort of the unifying element, each composer took those lines and then set their inspiration of the lines, or what they took from the lines, to music,” Pratt said. “It's interesting because there's a point of departure, if you will, with this poem, but there's not a place [in Montgomery’s work] where it says, this music corresponds to this line or this phrase.”
Pratt went on to explain how all of the commissioned works were recorded last fall with Roomful of Teeth and a chamber orchestra group, called A Far Cry. The complete album, including Montgomery’s “Rounds,” is now nearing its release date, which is set for the end of August.
“We asked Jessie just at the right time because it was just before she became composer-in-residence in the Chicago Symphony,” Pratt said. “So therefore, there was a lot of interest among orchestras to have this work from her.”
Having since performed Montgomery’s piece more than 20 times in the last year, Pratt said he notices new things in the composition with every performance, explaining that the cadenza changes each time because it's partly improvised, he said. Pratt described the work as a “very full piece,” rather than linear, which allows new energies to come forth in his playing of it.
“For me, one of the beautiful things about this music is that it's wide open — you know, I mean, somebody can say, I want you to feel this or I want you to feel that — but at the end of the day, the receiver is the determinant on how it hits them,” Pratt said. “And I think that's the beauty of a piece like this, there are a lot of different possible takeaways for the listener.”
In listening to Pratt discuss Montgomery’s piece, McGegan added that there’s a notable link between the 18th-century and 21st-century compositions to be performed in the upcoming AMFS concert, in the sense that there's a certain amount of improvisation involved, McGegan said.
“Most 20th-century music is very well organized by the composer — they tell you whether the notes are short or long, they’ve got a metronome mark, you've got dynamics — Bach puts none of that in,” McGegan said. “He expects some people to ornament off-the-cuff, and that's much more what Jessie's piece has, it's very much more flexible in that way, and I think it’s nice actually that there’s a link to 18th-century music.”
Pratt said that interestingly, Bach was paired with Montgomery’s “Rounds” in a previous Boston performance and will be the pairing for several more concerts this coming season. He said it's nice that there’s a synchronicity with the AMFS program.
And while Pratt has performed the piece mostly in larger concert halls, the AMFS’ more intimate Harris Concert Hall, which seats 500, will create an entirely different experience of the work itself and dynamic of the Bach pairing. Both McGegan and Pratt expressed how they look forward to this newness and intimacy.
“I think all good music is dealing with, in its own parameters or language, the human condition, you know, and the reason for writing is communicating the shared experience of the human condition,” Pratt said. “And so if people walk away feeling connected — whether to Jessie or to us on stage or to their neighbor in their seats — that would be amazing, because our job is communicating on behalf of the composer and directly to the audience, so I hope they feel spoken to.”
The AMFS Baroque Evening concert will commence on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Harris Concert Hall. Tickets are $75 and available at aspenmusicfestival.com.