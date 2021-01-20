Aspen City Council at a worksession Tuesday elected to waive rent for the two tenants of the Wheeler Opera House through May, as scaffolding is expected to engulf the historic venue until then.
City council first relieved Aspen Public House and Valley Fine Art of their monthly rent in July and through the calendar year due to the anticipated impacts of a major masonry project to the exterior of the city-owned building.
In December, the owners of both businesses wrote a letter to the city and council requesting extended rent abatement through the duration of the project.
“I can’t stress enough how generous the city has been toward [Aspen Public House] and [Valley Fine Art] during the construction process,” Public House owner Bill Johnson wrote in a Dec. 15 letter to city staff. “However, with so much uncertainty surrounding the circumstances this winter, I would rather not craft a rent proposal that I am not 100% certain we can fulfill.”
The two businesses are housed on the main floor of the building. Public House’s monthly rent to the city is $10,890; Valley Fine Art pays $3,775 in rent each month. The city granted both businesses a two-thirds rent reduction for April, May and June due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Johnson said the savings would allow him to keep his employees on payroll, continue operating a locally serving establishment and allow for a marketing budget sufficient to help drive foot traffic and business “during an otherwise rough winter.” As of Sunday, indoor dining is prohibited in Pitkin County under the latest COVID-19 level-red restrictions.
Aspen Public House and the Wheeler closed the first week of September due to said construction impacts; the restaurant and bar reopened Christmas Eve.
“While the entrances/exits have been made accessible, the effect the remaining scaffolding/construction will have on customers is unknown,” Johnson wrote in his letter. “It’s a fair assumption that many potential customers would avoid an obvious construction site.”
Johnson said he has invested in a strong marketing push to inform locals and tourists that the restaurant is open again, noting, “it could potentially take a few months for APH to regain the traction it had prior to closing.”
Valley Fine Art owner Mia Valley in her letter to city staff also commended the city for its willingness to work with them.
“It’s been tough with the scaffolding,” Valley said before council during Tuesday’s worksession, adding that many people assume the gallery is closed because it looks like a construction site. “We’ve pretty much had not many people come in, period.”
Council agreed to the rent abatement with little discussion. Aspen Mayor Torre acknowledged the businesses for being amenable to the construction impacts.
The Wheeler masonry project was initially scheduled to begin in spring 2021, with several closures over multiple years. With the venue closed due to the pandemic, city staff looked to last fall as an opportune time to begin construction.
Rent from both businesses goes into the Wheeler’s annual grant program that provides funding to local nonprofits. Each year, the Wheeler grants an average of $355,000 to 17 area arts nonprofits. The loss of monthly rent from both tenants through May will create a deficit of $73,360 to the fund. City staff is exploring options for funding the deficit in the arts grant program, according to a Jan. 12 memorandum.