D.J. Watkins has done it yet again — he’s brought Fat City back to Aspen, opening his local gallery concept in the historic building space at 415 E. Hyman Ave.
There will be an official opening party at Fat City Gallery on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — or, as Watkins always says, “Till the cops come.”
For the first exhibition to be held in the new space, Watkins returns to his roots, showing his collection of vintage silkscreen prints by Thomas W. Benton.
Looking ahead at his longer-term plans in the space, the gallery owner expressed that he’ll do things a little differently than before. He brought up how currently there are “holes” felt in the Aspen community, noting the passing of his close friend, former Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis, and also the empty buildings around town. Watkins said friends and locals have lamented the direction of town.
“Tom Benton used to say that he was a pessimist, but not a passivist; I'm more of an optimist, and I think that the only constant in Aspen's history has been change,” Watkins said. “But, similar to Benton, I'm not a passivist — I'm not gonna sit around and just wallow in the nothingness.”
Watkins has run his Fat City Gallery (and previously named Gonzo Gallery) out of various locations around town for over the past decade. After his last gallery space closed in October 2021, he told the Aspen Daily News that he had no plans to reopen a gallery “at the moment” and if he were to open another one, he would depart from his Gonzo-Hunter S. Thompson theme and instead show young, Aspen-based artists.
With his next gallery iteration, Watkins plans to do just that. And this time around, rather than being open daily, Fat City will operate by appointment only and be activated as more of a downtown gathering place for locals, Watkins said.
“One of the things that has been going on is, you know, a lot of locals have been lamenting the lack of spaces, and with all of the empty buildings and holes around town, there's not really that much space that's friendly for people, especially if you're not buying a $6,000 bag or a $5,000 jacket,” Watkins said. “So this was kind of an opportunity where I thought I could maybe fill some of the void and then be able to show the artists that I love and continue the history — the work that I do.”
The opportunity came to Watkins this past summer when he wandered into the vacant space, which was formerly the Nugget Gallery. Located in the historic building that’s owned by the Roaring Fork Condominium Association, which also houses condos and Sotheby’s office units, the sliver of gallery space struck a chord with Watkins.
“The evolution of what happened with this space was, I came in here and I saw the empty white walls and I saw all the lights and I thought, I’ve got this incredible collection of Aspen mining maps and historical photos,” Watkins said. “And so then, I started asking questions.”
Watkins signed a two-year lease for the gallery space in August, he said.
He redecorated the walls with his collection of historic Aspen maps — a few of which are still on display — but he wasn’t ready to open his doors and didn’t want to publicize what he was up to, until now.
“I didn't want it to be a regression, I wanted it to be a progression,” Watkins said. “I mean, you never know unless you swing, and I feel honored to have a space and to have people in the community that love what I do and want to be engaged with me and the art and the history. … I've become sort of a local historian and I'm not gonna shy away from that.”
Watkins spent his hiatus from art gallery endeavors traveling and focusing on other projects related to Aspen’s history, including the revival and republication of former Aspen journalist Peggy Clifford’s “To Aspen and Back” book. The revived version was released at the end of the summer and is sold out.
Watkins is now working to print more copies of the well-received book about Aspen’s history. He said that if it weren’t for “To Aspen and Back,” he probably wouldn’t have taken the opportunity to open another gallery in town.
With the relaunch of “To Aspen and Back” this coming summer, Watkins plans to utilize his gallery space, not only as a local gathering spot, but also as a historic hub for hosting discussions, speakers and events around the book.
“That book sparked so much discussion about the town and where it's going,” Watkins said. “And so this summer, I want to do a whole series of events and talks and some liberty salons and use ‘To Aspen and Back’ as a springboard for discussion about the community.”
In addition to the “To Aspen and Back” event series, Watkins said he’ll put on rotating art exhibitions, featuring only local artists, throughout the summer. He mentioned doing a show with the young Aspen-based artist, Axel Livingston, and another with Ajax Axe around her Kairos Futura project.
Watkins is also collecting a dozen rare pieces by Ralph Steadman, which he plans to showcase at the gallery this summer as well.
In the meantime, Watkins invites the community back to Fat City. He’ll open the doors to his gallery (officially) on Saturday for the freaks, artists, intellectuals and the rest of the characters who keep Aspen, Aspen.
“I want the space to be a refuge … and hopefully give some historical context to where we've been and where we might be going, and then also not give up on it — don't give up on the town,” Watkins said. “This is not the time to walk away, it's the time to double down and continue to make this the special place that we all love, and I think that my gallery is a small part of that.”