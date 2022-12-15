DanceAspen is presenting a winter pop-up series for the first time.
Starting today and running through Saturday, the home-bred dance company will put on free mini-performances at different venues throughout the valley. The first event will take place today at 7 p.m. at The Launchpad in Carbondale, followed by a 4 p.m. showcase on Friday at the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Café. Then, on Saturday, in the Hotel Jerome’s Wheeler Room, there will be two showtimes at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
All performances are free and open to the public, and seating within each venue will be first-come, first-served.
Laurel Jenny Winton, DanceAspen founder and executive director, said the pop-up series is family oriented, especially catered for kids to experience and be exposed to dance in a celebratory fashion.
“It’s to celebrate the winter and the start of ski season and all the joy the holidays bring,” Winton said, “and to do so in our way, which is through dance.”
Winton mentioned how since the company’s inception, DanceAspen has put on bigger, ticketed productions at the Wheeler Opera House — for which attendance requires planning in advance. The inaugural pop-up events, in contrast, are meant to be “a little unexpected,” she said, and made to be easily accessible.
“We really wanted to do something that was a little more interactive with the community,” Winton said. “It’s more like, we’re coming to them — and we’re not far away on the stage — we’re actually just popping in where people would normally be during the holidays and offering a little taste of dance throughout their day.”
DanceAspen’s pop-up performance is essentially a 20-minute show comprising festive holiday vignettes that have been created and compiled by the dancers themselves.
It’s lighthearted and fun, Winton said, and also draws on local inside jokes — like the opening piece being a nod to the famed “Microwaves of Aspen” Instagram account. She said the group number is performed in metallic, “microwave-styled” onesies.
Geared to the holidays, the mini-performance features music from “The Nutcracker,” as well as holiday classics by artists like Mariah Carey and Frank Sinatra, Winton said. Aside from a few small props, the dance series does not require any major set design items, due to its mobile nature.
Speaking to the choreography of the pieces in the series, Winton emphasized that the show has been created, in its entirety, by the company dancers.
DanceAspen manager and artist Kaya Wolsey — who has been the production’s ringleader, Winton said — choreographed the opening group piece and the extra-short vignettes which serve as transitions between each number. Wolsey and DanceAspen artist Anthony Tiedeman also created a duet together for the upcoming performance.
Artist Sammy Altenau will be incorporating some of her lyra acrobatics, as well as perform a trio piece alongside fellow company artists Matthew Gilmore and Blake Krapels — who is DanceAspen’s newest member.
“It’s a great way for the dancers to use this time as a creative space,” Winton said. “Because we are six artists at the moment; so we’re tiny, but we’re able to do these really intricate and intimate pieces for the community.”
In fact, the inspiration behind this pop-up series spurred partly out of Winton discovering the creative talent amongst her fellow dancers — they’re not only dancers, she said, they’re creators.
And as a tight-knit family of multi-talented individuals who are building a resident company together, Winton said she sees the potential for DanceAspen to choreograph and produce more works in house.
“In our September program, we had a couple of the dancers choreograph and the pieces turned out really well,” Winton said. “Oftentimes, if you join a company, the dancers sign a dancer contract and that’s all they do; but with this company, since we’re building it together, it’s like we’re kind of using everybody’s skill sets and so a lot of the dancers are getting a chance to create.”
Heading into 2023, Winton said there will be more opportunities for the dancers to create in-house works. Though, the executive director expressed how she’s certainly still hiring and bringing in world-renowned choreographers to work with the dancers, noting the benefits of this exposure for the company.
“I think it’s also wonderful to be able to cultivate the artists that live here and their skill set outside of being dancers — you know, being creators — because that could take them in a whole different direction,” Winton said. “And we’re starting with this pop-up series.”
DanceAspen’s winter pop-up series kicks off tonight in Carbondale and will continue through Saturday with performances taking place around Aspen. The inaugural series is sponsored by First Western Trust.
For more information, visit danceaspen.org or follow @dance.aspen on Instagram.