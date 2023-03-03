It’s rare for a company dancer to present their own choreography alongside outsourced choreographers in a single showcase or program.
But DanceAspen is a rare breed. And the young company of six dancers continues to push past industry barriers and explore possibilities.
DanceAspen’s Winter Program, taking place on March 17 and 18 at the Wheeler Opera House, will debut the works of international guest choreographers — Penny Saunders, Sebastian Kloborg and Yin Yue — alongside those of its own company dancers.
“It's bringing the company to the next level in terms of, we're getting those really high-level choreographers in alignment with our in-house choreographers who are building toward a future like that,” said DanceAspen Executive Director Laurel Jenny Winton. “I would just say it's kind of like, we're melding the distance between the really upcoming innovative works that are, you know, on the other side of the world and what we're doing here in Aspen.”
Here in Aspen, Winton is fostering a creative environment for her fellow company artists — she’s given them the space to create works and explore their artistries beyond the performance aspect.
The upcoming Winter Program will feature new works by three in-house DanceAspen choreographers, including Matthew Gilmore, Blake Krapels and Madeline Scott — who has developed an innovative dance film which was shot in the Hotel Jerome’s Bad Harriet speakeasy.
Titled “Paradise,” Scott’s artistic film embodies the complicated relationship between a wavering status of mental health paired with the revered lifestyle in the mountains. Winton said it’s the biggest on-screen creation that DanceAspen will ever have presented in a showcase and the whole company is involved in the work under Scott’s direction.
While this marks Gilmore’s fourth piece for DanceAspen, Krapels is presenting his first choreographic work for the company, which will be featured in the Winter Program.
“Whenever a company gives you the space and they don't tell you what to make, but they give you the space and the freedom to make whatever you want, it's really lovely just to dive into your artistry and your choreographic voice,” Krapels said. “And Laurel has been giving us all the space to create and she takes a lot of input from us, which is really nice because it’s not often that that happens.”
As the newest addition to the DanceAspen team, Krapels joined the company this past summer. He moved to Aspen from Philadelphia, where he was formerly a company member of BalletX.
“I came in at a point where the company was really growing,” Krapels said. “And I think, in my experience, it feels like there’s more set choreographers coming in, like it just feels like we're establishing the outside voices within DanceAspen, but then we're also acknowledging and uplifting the choreographers that dance in the company and want to create in the company.”
Krapels said his love for choreography sparked when he created his first duet for the YoungArts scholarship program at the age of 17. He went on to study dance at The Juilliard School, during which he was presented with a lot of opportunities to create.
After college, Krapels kept exploring choreographic ventures and had several studio commissions, he said. The dancer explained how he was living the young-and-struggling freelancer lifestyle that many post-grad dancers are familiar with.
Krapels’ piece in the DanceAspen Winter Program, titled “Where We Once Were,” was initially featured in the winter pop-up series that the company put on in December. He said for its debut in this March production, the piece will be fully realized and adapted to an on-stage setting.
Krapels collaborated with Gilmore and their fellow company dancer Sammy Altenau to develop “Where We Once Were.” In creating the piece, the choreographer said he was at first inspired by the music, titled “Snowstorm,” wanting to “encapsulate this idea of the winds of a snowstorm,” he said.
“A lot of times when I create, I don't like to give as much meaning to the composition at first,” Krapels said. “I love to just like, put it out there and then there's always subconsciously an idea or theme within it.”
What came of Krapels’ choreography, and is expressed through the dancers’ movement, is a narrative exploring, “nostalgic memories of where we once were, present ideas of where we are now and future dreams of where we will be,” he said.
Krapels expressed how his piece sharing a program debut with new works by established choreographers is “amazing and extremely humbling,” he said.
The artist went on to note how these opportunities are not only rare but critical when it comes to the natural trajectory of a professional dancer’s career — which can often be short due to the intense physical demands.
“It’s nice to have people on your side who want you to succeed in not only the dancing aspect, but also in the creating aspect,” Krapels said. “Because I feel like a lot of times, a lot of dancers go from dancer to choreographer, and there's like this gap; so the more you could integrate those two ideas from the start, I think it’s just a bit easier to then go to the next phase in the dancing career: the choreographing career.”
Choreographer Yin Yue — whose piece “Ever After” was created for DanceAspen and will premiere in the Winter Program — spoke of the impressive environment fostered within the young Aspen company.
“There's definitely something really impressive about the company,” Yue said. “First of all, it was sort of born out of the pandemic and then it has grown to already have the capacity to be inviting choreographers from different states and different countries — that, it’s like impressive to see.”
Yue is the founder and artistic director of YY Dance Company in New York City. She came out to Aspen last fall to work with the DanceAspen artists over the course of two weeks. It was her first experience ever working with the artists and commissioning a piece for the company.
Yue has garnered numerous recognitions and awards for her choreography and education endeavors. Over the past decade, she has refined and expanded an original movement vocabulary, called FoCo Technique™ — which represents a dynamic fusion of Chinese dance, folk and contemporary movement. Yue integrates this technique into her choreographic commissions, including her piece for DanceAspen.
The choreographer explained how her approach to creation and generating material involves a conversation between her and the dancers. It’s first a process of “learning the language of the [FoCo Technique] movement,” she said — a movement which often feels new and unfamiliar to contemporary dancers.
Yue described the DanceAspen dancers as having an especially strong balletic background in comparison to other contemporary dancers she’s worked with. She said this makes for an even more interesting collaboration; the exchange of movement has allowed them to learn, embody and soon present something new before their Aspen audiences in the Winter Program.
“I do think in my process, I’m making an effort to introduce a movement to them, I hope the dancers feel that as well,” Yue said. “And I hope at the end, the audience will see the beloved DanceAspen doing what they do best, but see something different, see something that kind of adds on — you know, like something additional to what they were expecting in sort of a balletic dance company.”
DanceAspen’s Winter Program will take place on March 17 and 18 at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets range from $35 to $65, depending on seat selection and can be purchased at aspenshowtix.com.