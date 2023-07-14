DanceAspen Founder Laurel Jenny Winton was 25 years old when she took an opportunity that would completely transform her life and career track.
It was 2014, and Winton had reached the most intense level of classical training in her professional ballet career, she said. She was in her fifth season as a company artist with the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago and had just competed as a senior soloist in the International Ballet Competition, which she said is like the Olympics for ballet.
And Winton left it all behind for a much looser, much dirtier, style of dancing — taking on the role of Penny in the national Broadway tour of “Dirty Dancing.”
The next two years for Winton looked like different cities each week, performing nearly 1,000 shows with countless different dance partners and becoming an entirely new persona for the stage. She’d learn to act and she’d learn to sing; she’d also learn to dance in a completely different style from her ballet background, quickly picking up the more Latin-contemporary movement that the show’s choreography required.
The Broadway-tour lifestyle led Winton to move to New York City, where she explored an acting career post-Penny, landing a co-star role on CBS’ “Bull,” before getting the itch to be in a dance company again.
She went on to join the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and when the company dissolved amid COVID-19, Winton started, in 2021, DanceAspen.
Tonight, DanceAspen is throwing its second annual fundraising gala, and Winton will have a full-circle moment with the character and show that in many ways shaped her and led her to what she’s accomplished today. Because suitably, the theme of the evening is “Dirty Dancing.”
“I mean, it was such a formative time for me and my career and my life,” Winton said. “And it set everything up for the rest of my career — moving to New York after that, getting into TV and film, getting my job with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, moving here, starting the [DanceAspen] company — and so it working out to be our theme for the gala is pretty poignant, on many levels.”
Taking place again this year at the Hotel Jerome, DanceAspen’s second annual gala is completely sold out. The “Dirty Dancing”-themed event invites attendees to travel back to the summer of 1963 and bring their favorite Johnny Castle, Baby or Penny moves to the dancefloor.
Following last year’s inaugural gala, which also sold out and was “American Bandstand”-themed, Winton said she wanted to do something fresh thematically, yet still keep the Bandstand-style dance competition because it was such a hit and aligns with the young dance company’s innovative spirit, she said.
The audience dance competition will return for a “Dirty Dancing” edition, and Winton mentioned that this year’s contest will feature Aspen legend Boogie Weinglass as a special guest judge.
Throughout the evening, the DanceAspen artists have put together a performance program that will feature “Dirty Dancing”-inspired choreography and favorite songs from the soundtrack, like “Hungry Eyes,” “Do You Love Me” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” among others.
Through re-creating the vibe of this classic story and its spirit of dance and romance, Winton said the overall goal of tonight’s event is really to bring people into the art form of dance, while also making the community aware of how quickly DanceAspen is growing.
“We're just thinking of bigger and better ways to get people’s attention on dance, you know, and taking an iconic movie that a lot of people can relate to or have seen is, I think, a good approach,” Winton said. “And ‘Dirty Dancing’ is… it's dance that brings Johnny and Baby together, it's like this teamwork of cooperating with each other and learning about one another through a physical connection and focus on dance — dance really is the throughline of the entire story.”
Winton said that before locking in this year’s theme, she reached out to a dear mentor of hers, the writer and creator of “Dirty Dancing,” Eleanor Bergstein.
Bergstein based the original 1987 film largely on her own childhood, and when “Dirty Dancing” was adapted for the stage as a musical in the 2000s, she wrote the script and was involved in the production and casting process. In fact, it was Bergstein herself who picked Winton to play Penny in the national Broadway tour, after witnessing Winton’s on-the-whim audition take back in 2014.
Winton said that while Bergstein, who is now in her mid-80s, cannot come out to attend the DanceAspen gala in person, there are plans for her to make a virtual appearance.
“Eleanor and I got really close over the tour, you know, she picked me as the Penny, and she connected with me, as did I with her,” Winton said. “So I told her I really wanted to bring her story to Aspen and she was excited about it — it really is like her coming-of-age story, and I think a lot of people can connect with that.”
For Winton, playing Penny in “Dirty Dancing” was in a way her own kind of coming-of-age story. She recalled her younger self — a shy, disciplined “bunhead” ballerina — entering the loud and outgoing world of Broadway, she said, and wanting to “eat it all up.”
And with another full plate in front of her today — having founded and now leading a fast-growing dance company — Winton reflects on having the time of her life as Penny, a vivid journey that “set the stage for everything,” she said.
“‘Dirty Dancing’ is such a huge part of my whole life,” Winton said. “I think it really did set the stage for everything for me.”