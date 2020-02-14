Winter Words: Christopher McDougall
Aspen Words’ winter speaker series will continue with a discussion from Christopher McDougall, author of the best-selling “Born to Run,” at Paepcke Auditorium on Tuesday. Aspenwords.org
Casterline Goodman: David Yarrow
The renowned fine-art photographer—whose powerful, black-and-white wildlife images are on display at the gallery through April 15—will give another lecture at Casterline Goodman on Wednesday. A cocktail party will follow that night. Casterlinegoodman.com
JAS Cafés: Curtis Stigers, Duchess
Singer-songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers will return to Aspen for a special Valentine’s Day celebration tonight as part of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Café series. Vocal trio Duchess will make their JAS Café debut Feb. 20-21. Jazzaspensnowmass.org
Cha Cha Gallery: Salvador Dalí expert talk
An international art consultant and Salvador Dalí expert, Bertrand Epaud will offer a free talk on the master of surrealism on Saturday. A 29-piece bronze sculpture exhibition is currently on display at the contemporary art gallery. Chachagallery.com
AAM: Lisa Yuskavage’s “Wilderness”
The renowned American painter’s exhibition, Wilderness, will open in three galleries at Aspen Art Museum on Sunday. The nearly 50-piece-collection is presented in collaboration with the Baltimore Museum of Art and will run through May 31. Aspenartmuseum.org