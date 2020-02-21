Graybeal Dawn.jpeg

Aspen Chapel Gallery Talk

Seventeen participating artists will discuss their work in the current Aspen Chapel Gallery show on Wednesday.

Aspenchapel.org

NASTAR racing

Aspen-Snowmass will offer free NASTAR racing to celebrate the upcoming nationals and championships that will be held in Aspen. The course will be free at Aspen Mountain from Monday to March 1, and at Snowmass from Wednesday to Feb. 29.

Aspensnowmass.com

2018-19 NASTAR Pacesetting at Copper Mountain, Colorado Photo: U.S. Ski & Snowboard

JAS Café: Duchess

The talented vocal trio, Duchess, will play night two of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Café series tonight. Jazzaspensnowmass.org

Aspen Laugh Festival

Catch the last two nights of the 10th annual Aspen Laugh Festival tonight and tomorrow.

Wheeleroperahouse.com.

O.A.R. at Belly Up

The American rock band will stop at the Belly Up for two nights on their Spring Fling Tour on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bellyupaspen.com

Matoma & Two Friends at Belly Up

The Norwegian DJ and “Two Friends” producers will bring their tropical house sound to Belly Up on Monday. Bellyupaspen.com

